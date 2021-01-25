CODE ORANGE Releases Band-Directed Animated Music Video For "Autumn And Carbine"

Code Orange have released a band-directed and animated video for "Autumn And Carbine", from their Underneath album (Roadrunner Records). Watch the clip below, and order the album here.

Produced by Morgan and Nick Raskulinecz with co-producer Will Yip, Underneath features additional programming from Chris Vrenna, and was mixed by Yip and Code Orange's own Eric ‘Shade’ Balderose.

Tracklisting:

"(deeperthanbefore)"

"Swallowing the Rabbit Whole"

"In Fear"

"You and You Alone"

"Who I Am"

"Cold.Metal.Place"

"Sulfur Surrounding"

"The Easy Way"

"Erasure Scan"

"Last Ones Left"

"Autumn And Carbine"

"Back Inside the Glass"

"A Sliver"

"Underneath"

"Autumn And Carbine" video:

"Sulfur Surrounding" video:

"Underneath" video: