Codex Metallum - New Book To Explore Hidden Meanings Behind Metal’s Greatest Album Covers

More than any other genre of music, metal is steeped in a rich world of symbolism. From death and the devil to mythology and fantasy, its record covers are awash with iconography that carries a complex deeper meaning.

In Codex Metallum, more than 80 of these visual themes are explored and explained, accompanied by 300 of metal’s most incredible album covers. With bespoke illustrations from Rammstein collaborators Førtifem this unique guide decodes the genre’s imagery, ranging from serpents and demons to sigils, castles, zombies, dragons and more. The book will be released by Cassell on September 7. Hardcover pricing: $39.99/$43.99Can.

Packaged in a stunning leather-effect case with foil finishes, Codex Metallum is a beautiful object in its own right, and essential reading for any metalhead.

About the authors:

Maxwell is a metal journalist, Youtuber and former presenter of Hellfest TV. Alt236 is a Youtuber with 180k subscribers – his videos decoding the visual symbols of the paranormal garner upwards of 500k views.

Together, Maxwell and Alt236 directed the documentary The Art of Metal.