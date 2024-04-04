CODEX MORTIS To Release Tales Of Woe In June

Tales Of Woe, the album from Dutch black metal band Codex Mortis, tells about an evil spirit that tortures a man through demonic possession and mind control. With horrific visions of its previous victims, the evil spirit tries to turn the man into a murderer. The man escapes its hold by taking his own life, as a desperate attempt to end the circle of terror...

In Tales Of Woe, a harrowing history filled with injustice, agony, violence, and death unfolds as a tortured soul, the antagonist of the story, finds itself in an undying state, compelled to inflict suffering and death upon others trying to undo its own misery. It describes the troubles of its latest victim, the protagonist, as he is possessed and haunted by horrid visions.

The album was mixed and mastered by Björnström Ljud & Produktion. Artwork by Vladimir 'Smerdulak' Chebakov. Tales Of Woe is out June 21 via Black Lion Records.

“Upon death, the soul passes on to unknown places. On very rare occasions, some claim because death occurred under circumstances of extreme sorrow and misery, the soul remains to roam our realms. Most of these souls seek to find passage in whatever way possible. Others, however, have the undeniable urge to exact revenge, not seldom on innocent victims, sustaining a perpetual chain of grief.” – Codex Mortis

Tracklisting:

“Forsaken”

“Capricious Disembodied Villain”

“Chosen”

“Trenched In Blood”

“Fire Screams And Death”

“It Dies With Me”