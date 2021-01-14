COFFINS Streaming Cover Of EYEHATEGOD's "Sisterf@$ker Part 1"

On January 22, Horror Pain Gore Death Productions will release Defilements, the new 2CD collection from Japan's doom infested death metal legends, Coffins. Listen to the band's cover of EyeHateGod's "Sisterfucker Part 1" below.

This 2CD compilation presents material from these out of print EP releases: Craving To Eternal Slumber, Noise Room Sessions 2014, March Of Despair, Sewage Sludgecore Treatment and Live At Asakusa Deathfest 2016. This official Coffins collection was designed and approved by Uchino himself, clocking in at nearly 2 hours of horrific, bone crushing doom infested death metal which further cements the bands legacy as leaders of the underground.

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

CD1

"Hatred Storm"

"Tyrant"

"Craving To Eternal Slumber"

"Stairway To Torment"

"An Obscure Pain"

"Decapitated Crawl"

"Hellbringer"

"Under The Stench" (alt. version)

"Till Dawn Of The Dooms Day"

"Grotesque Messiah"

"Carpet Of Bones"

"In Bloody Sewage"

"Corpsegrinder" (Death cover)

CD2

"Broken" (Buzzoven cover)

"Sisterfucker Part 1" (Eyehategod cover)

"Evazan" (Noothgrush cover)

"I Hate You" (Grief cover)

"Black Aspirin" (Iron Monkey cover)

"Sisterfucker Part 1" (live)

"Here Comes Perdition" (live)

"Under The Stench" (live)

"Decapitated Crawl" (live)

"Tyrant" (live)

"Evil Infection" (live) (bonus track)

"Sisterfucker Part 1":

"Hatred Storm":