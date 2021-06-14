COGNITIVE Release "To Feed The Worms" Music Video
June 14, 2021, an hour ago
New Jersey based brutal death metal act, Cognitive, have released a video for "To Feed The Worms", from their fourth album, Malevolent Thoughts Of Hastened Extinction, out July 16 via Unique Leader. Watch the clip below, and pre-save Malevolent Thoughts Of A Hastened Extinction here.
Tracklisting:
"Eniac"
"The Maw"
"Arterial Red"
"From The Depths"
"Oroborous"
"To Feed The Worms"
"Malevolent Thoughts"
"Tearing Tendon From Bone"
"Destitute"
"Of A Hastened Extinction"
"To Feed The Worms" video:
"Eniac" video: