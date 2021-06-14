COGNITIVE Release "To Feed The Worms" Music Video

June 14, 2021, an hour ago

news black death cognitive

COGNITIVE Release "To Feed The Worms" Music Video

New Jersey based brutal death metal act, Cognitive, have released a video for "To Feed The Worms", from their fourth album, Malevolent Thoughts Of  Hastened Extinction, out July 16 via Unique Leader. Watch the clip below, and pre-save Malevolent Thoughts Of A Hastened Extinction here.

Tracklisting:

"Eniac"
"The Maw"
"Arterial Red"
"From The Depths"
"Oroborous"
"To Feed The Worms"
"Malevolent Thoughts"
"Tearing Tendon From Bone"
"Destitute"
"Of A Hastened Extinction"

"To Feed The Worms" video:

"Eniac" video:



Featured Audio

LEE AARON - "C'Mon"

LEE AARON - "C'Mon"

Featured Video

KILL RITUAL - “Thy Will Be Done”

KILL RITUAL - “Thy Will Be Done”

Latest Reviews