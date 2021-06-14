COGNITIVE Release "To Feed The Worms" Music Video

New Jersey based brutal death metal act, Cognitive, have released a video for "To Feed The Worms", from their fourth album, Malevolent Thoughts Of Hastened Extinction, out July 16 via Unique Leader. Watch the clip below, and pre-save Malevolent Thoughts Of A Hastened Extinction here.

Tracklisting:

"Eniac"

"The Maw"

"Arterial Red"

"From The Depths"

"Oroborous"

"To Feed The Worms"

"Malevolent Thoughts"

"Tearing Tendon From Bone"

"Destitute"

"Of A Hastened Extinction"

"To Feed The Worms" video:

"Eniac" video: