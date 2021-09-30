COHEED AND CAMBRIA's Claudio Sanchez Featured In New Episode Of Gibson's Riff Lords; Video

In the latest instalment of Gibson's Riff Lords, Claudio Sanchez, prog-rock guitarist and lead storyteller of Coheed And Cambria gives a bend-by-bend, note-by-note breakdown of the special sauce in songs like “The Dark Sentencer,” “No World for Tomorrow,” “Welcome Home,” and more. Watch below.

A message states: "Claudio is, among other things, a hardcore sci-fi fan, comic book author, father, and oh, yeah, the lead singer/guitarist for prog-rock innovators Coheed And Cambria.

"From the jump, Claudio Sanchez has been all about narrative and concept in his approach to music. Coheed And Cambria have created a broad sprawling narrative that’s insanely inventive and commercially risky, but Claudio wouldn’t have it any other way. There’s that and the fact that while some fans go all-in on the episodic nature of the sci-fi/fantasy-inspired music, others enjoy the music independent of the story arc because the subject matter is still relatable and comes from an authentic place.

"As for Claudio’s playing well, he admits that he hates voids and loves to fill them with big symphonic sounds created with vibrato, pinch harmonics, and bends that, in his words, make the guitar scream. Claudio is, at his core, a storyteller, so whether he’s doing it with a pen or his Explorer, fans are always taken on a fantastical journey. Enjoy the ride!"