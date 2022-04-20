COHEED AND CAMBRIA Share Acoustic Cover Of KISS Classic "Love Gun"; Video Streaming

Coheed And Cambria have shared an acoustic cover of the KISS classic, “Love Gun”. Watch the video below.

The band performed the cover for their early entry audience every night on their recent “Great Destroyer Tour” and decided to record it. The new cover coincides with the launch of Coheed And Cambria’s Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind video game which is available to play here. Fans can play as the album’s protagonists, Creature or Sister Spider, as they embark on a mission to save their son Vaxis.

Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind, Coheed And Cambrias’ ambitious thirteen track album is produced by the band’s own Claudio Sanchez and Zakk Cervini, and will be released worldwide on May 27. Pre-orders for the album on DSPs and for the collection’s deeply immersive Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set are available now.

Coheed And Cambria also launched an official pre-order for their “Marmalade Glow” limited edition colored vinyl variant of the new album. The double vinyl, triple gatefold baby blue and orange vinyl is exclusive to the band’s website.

Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind welcomes us back to “The Amory Wars” as the 2nd installment of the five-part “Vaxis” arc about a couple on the run from tyrannical forces and their mysterious new addition. The album’s limited edition deluxe box set [packaging shot below] includes the exclusive 96-page illustrated hardcover novel “A Window of the Waking Mind” which was developed by Sanchez and written by his wife Chondra Echert with strikingly realistic color artwork by Chase Stone. The 9” x 12” box set also houses an exclusive Quintillan Speaker Containment Unit Lamp (approx. 8” diameter), a 3-panel fold out poster of expanded album cover art, and the A Window of the Waking Mind Black Card which will allow all card holders early access to tickets and early entry to Coheed and Cambria headline dates. All box sets will also come with a CD copy and download of Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind along with an official Certificate of Authenticity. Furthermore, fans who pre-order the limited edition box set before January 23, will receive autographed copies and have their name included within the pages of the accompanying illustrated hardcover novel. For more information on Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set, visit coheedandcambria.com.

For the last 20 years, Coheed and Cambria have continuously broken the mold of what a rock band can be, forging their own path and building a universe around their music unlike any other. Whether it is in the way their genre-spanning approach to songwriting has allowed them to bridge worlds without being contained to one, or the multifaceted story arc of their albums and comic book series which mark the longest running concept story in music, Coheed and Cambria have consistently shaped new standards, never conformed. Comprised of Claudio Sanchez (Vocals / Guitar), Travis Stever (Guitar), Josh Eppard (Drums) and Zach Cooper (Bass) the band has gripped listeners and press around the globe with their visionary compositions and conceptual mastery. In 2018, Coheed and Cambria made a stunning debut with their album Vaxis I: The Unheavenly Creatures, which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s “Hard Rock Albums” chart, #6 current sales and Top 15 on the “Billboard 200” chart.

Coheed And Cambria have also announced details of a massive 2022 North American summer headline tour. Deemed the “A Window Of The Waking Mind Tour”, it’s the band’s first major headline tour in five years. The upcoming trek will kick off on July 12 and see the band performing at some of the largest venues of their career in major cities across the continent including Boston, Philadelphia, Nashville, Denver, Queens, Toronto, Los Angeles and more.

Featuring support from Dance Gavin Dance and Mothica, tickets are on sale now.

Coheed And Cambria are currently out on “The Great Destroyer Tour”, a US headline run with special guests Sheer Mag which is set continue through mid-March giving audiences an opportunity to see the band live in intimate clubs across the US . For tickets and more information on Coheed and Cambria’s upcoming tour dates, head here.

