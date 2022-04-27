COHEED AND CAMBRIA Share Acoustic Version Of New Single "The Liars Club"; Video

Coheed And Cambria have shared an acoustic version of their new Top 25 single, "The Liars Club", which is available today on all streaming platforms. Peeling back the layers on the anthemic track, Coheed And Cambria’s Claudio Sanchez reimagines "The Liars Club" with sweeping acoustics as he suspends disbelief and immerses listeners into a new reality.

Listen here, and watch the video below.

For reference, in the band’s forthcoming new album, Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind, The Liars Club is a crime syndicate run by a mob boss called Candelaria. The Club’s leadership achieves their endless endurance by draining the essence from youthful blood. Youth which they’ve lured to their doorstop via Inaugura, a raucous party aboard Candelaria’s floating city called The Cotillion.

As to why the acoustic touch, Claudio remarked, “It’s fun for me to try and reimagine songs I’ve written… ‘The Liars Club’ felt like the perfect candidate for the treatment.”

"The Liars Club: is featured on the band’s new album, Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind, which will now be released worldwide on June 24 due to ongoing global vinyl delays.

Coheed And Cambria commented on the new release date explaining, “Due to the ongoing issues with vinyl manufacturing, Covid shutdowns in China and supply-chain disruptions, we have pushed the release date for Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind to June 24th. We did everything we could to make the May date happen, but it’s beyond our control and we are excited you’ll have vinyl and the beautiful box set available on release date. We couldn’t be prouder of this new album, and we hope you will feel it was worth the wait. We will drop another song in the meantime to carry you through. Thank you for your never ending support.”

Pre-orders for the album on DSPs and for the collection’s deeply immersive Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set are available now.

Coheed And Cambria also launched an official pre-order for their “Marmalade Glow” limited edition colored vinyl variant of the new album. The double vinyl, triple gatefold baby blue and orange vinyl is exclusive to the band’s website.

Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind welcomes us back to “The Amory Wars” as the 2nd installment of the five-part “Vaxis” arc about a couple on the run from tyrannical forces and their mysterious new addition. The album’s limited edition deluxe box set [packaging shot below] includes the exclusive 96-page illustrated hardcover novel “A Window of the Waking Mind” which was developed by Sanchez and written by his wife Chondra Echert with strikingly realistic color artwork by Chase Stone. The 9” x 12” box set also houses an exclusive Quintillan Speaker Containment Unit Lamp (approx. 8” diameter), a 3-panel fold out poster of expanded album cover art, and the A Window of the Waking Mind Black Card which will allow all card holders early access to tickets and early entry to Coheed and Cambria headline dates. All box sets will also come with a CD copy and download of Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind along with an official Certificate of Authenticity. Furthermore, fans who pre-order the limited edition box set before January 23, will receive autographed copies and have their name included within the pages of the accompanying illustrated hardcover novel. For more information on Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set, visit coheedandcambria.com.

For the last 20 years, Coheed and Cambria have continuously broken the mold of what a rock band can be, forging their own path and building a universe around their music unlike any other. Whether it is in the way their genre-spanning approach to songwriting has allowed them to bridge worlds without being contained to one, or the multifaceted story arc of their albums and comic book series which mark the longest running concept story in music, Coheed and Cambria have consistently shaped new standards, never conformed. Comprised of Claudio Sanchez (Vocals / Guitar), Travis Stever (Guitar), Josh Eppard (Drums) and Zach Cooper (Bass) the band has gripped listeners and press around the globe with their visionary compositions and conceptual mastery. In 2018, Coheed and Cambria made a stunning debut with their album Vaxis I: The Unheavenly Creatures, which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s “Hard Rock Albums” chart, #6 current sales and Top 15 on the “Billboard 200” chart.

Tracklisting:

“The Embers Of Fire”

“Beautiful Losers”

“Comatose”

“Shoulders”

“A Disappearing Act”

“Love Murder One”

“Blood”

“The Liars Club”

“Bad Man”

“Our Love”

“Ladders Of Supremacy”

“Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord)”

“Window Of The Waking Mind”

“The Liars Club” video:

“Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord)” video:

“Shoulders” video:

Coheed And Cambria have also announced details of a massive 2022 North American summer headline tour. Deemed the “A Window Of The Waking Mind Tour”, it’s the band’s first major headline tour in five years. The upcoming trek will kick off on July 12 and see the band performing at some of the largest venues of their career in major cities across the continent including Boston, Philadelphia, Nashville, Denver, Queens, Toronto, Los Angeles and more.

Featuring support from Dance Gavin Dance and Mothica, tickets are on sale now.

Coheed And Cambria are currently out on “The Great Destroyer Tour”, a US headline run with special guests Sheer Mag which is set continue through mid-March giving audiences an opportunity to see the band live in intimate clubs across the US . For tickets and more information on Coheed and Cambria’s upcoming tour dates, head here.

“A Window Of The Waking Mind Tour” dates:

July

12 - FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park - Miami, FL

13 - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre - Tampa, FL

15 - 713 Music Hall - Houston, TX

16 - Whitewater Amphitheater - New Braunfels, TX

17 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Irving, TX​

19 - Coca-Cola Roxy - Atlanta, GA

23 - Nashville Municipal Auditorium - Nashville, TN

24 - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre - Charlotte, NC

26 - The Anthem - Washington, DC

27 - The Liacouras Center - Philadelphia, PA

29 - Agganis Arena - Boston, MA

30 - Forest Hills Stadium - Queens, NY

August

1 - Stage AE Outdoors - Pittsburgh, PA

2 - Crofoot Festival Grounds - Pontiac, MI

3 - RBC Echo Beach - Toronto, ON

5 - Armory - Minneapolis, MN

6 - SeatGeek Stadium - Bridgeview, IL

7 - Saint Louis Music Park - St Louis, MO

9 - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre - Denver, CO

10 - The Lot at The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

12 - Shrine LA Outdoors - Los Angeles, CA

13 - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre - San Diego, CA

14 - Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA

16 - Marymoor Park - Seattle, WA

17 - Edgefield - Troutdale, OR

(Photo - Alexandra Gavillet)