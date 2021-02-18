COHEED AND CAMBRIA Team Up With J Gursey For New Gourmet Coffee Brand

Fueling a tradition of cultural cross-pollination, modern progressive rock band and storytellers Coheed And Cambria have announced their own coffee brand, Coheed And Cambria Coffee Roasters.

As avowed coffee lovers, the band worked directly with the team at J Gursey Coffee Roasters to create custom blends that reflect the nuances of characters who make up “The Amory Wars,” the sprawling sci-fi concept arc which ties nearly every Coheed album together. Enlightened fans will recognize “The Knowledge and The Beast” as the classified code names of The Amory Wars’ two most notable characters, Coheed And Cambria Kilgannon. “The Knowledge” (Cambria), is a smooth delicate blend of light and dark roasted coffees from the African/Ethiopian/South American regions. Its counterpart, “The Beast” (Coheed) is “Coffee with a bite.” The robust medium/dark roast with a kick of espresso comes from the regions of African/Papa New Guinea/South America and Central America, and is cloud roasted at a 460° Fahrenheit drop temp.

Coheed And Cambria’s Claudio Sanchez explained, “As an avid coffee drinker, I’ve been enjoying this experience of creating flavor profiles that embody the integral characters of our life’s work. They truly are what wake me up in the morning... and now, even more so.”

Both are available in whole bean or ground options. The new brand also unveiled attractive, sci-fi accented accessories, including matching matte finish mugs, an Asobu collaborated pour over coffee maker/carafe and matching travel orbs. The coffee and accessories are available now at coheedroasters.com, and the new company can be found on Instagram at @coheedroasters.

Renowned for the most precise and consistent roast possible, Las Vegas-based J Gursey Coffee Roasters has distinguished itself as the preeminent gourmet coffee artisan. Meanwhile, Coheed and Cambria consistently expand their world and ever-growing sphere of influence. Sanchez recently announced a partnership between his comic book brand, EVIL INK and leading action figure manufacturer and collectible producer NECA to release an inaugural line of The Amory Wars action figures in December, which are now sold out. Their next release is in the works.

(Photo - Jimmy Fontaine