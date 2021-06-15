COHEED AND CAMBRIA & THE USED Announce Co-Headlining 2021 Tour

Coheed And Cambria & The Used have announced a co-headlining tour, with special guests Meet Me @ The Altar, and carolesdaughter on select dates

Produced by Live Nation, the 18-city co-headlining tour kicks off on August 27 at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Los Angeles, CA making stops across the US in Phoenix, Austin, St. Louis, Cincinnati and more before wrapping up in Jacksonville, FL at Daily's Place on September 24.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, June 18 at 10 AM, local time at LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the Coheed and Cambria & The Used Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, June 16 at 10 AM, local time until Thursday, June 17 at 10 PM, local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Dates:

August

27 - Los Angeles, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre*

28 - Phoenix, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre*

30 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex - Outdoors*

31 - Denver, CO - Levitt Pavilion Denver*

September

2 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

4 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater*

5 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

7 - Wichita, KS - WAVE - Outdoors*

8 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park*

11 - Columbus, OH - Express Live! - Outdoors*

12 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica*

14 - Cincinnati, OH - The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park*

15 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park*

18 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium - Outdoors*

19 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center*

21 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion^

22 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater^

24 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place^

* with special guest Meet Me @ The Altar

^ with special guest carolesdaughter