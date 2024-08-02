COLD SWEAT Releases Official Music Video For "Rain Down", Shot Live At The 2024 M3 Festival

Ron Keel’s RFK Media label has shared a new performance music video for Cold Sweat’s “Rain Down” which features the band live at the 2024 M3 Festival this past May. The track is from their recent album Unburied Alive, released earlier this year.

Maybe you missed them at M3; maybe you were there. Maybe you’re headed to upcoming Cold Sweat shows at The Mountain Festival in Gatlinburg, TN, August 23rd - 25th and/or the 2025 Monsters Of Rock Cruise. No matter what, this new video is a celebration of raw and rowdy hard rock n roll from a band that is making the most of every moment.

Unburied Alive consists of four unreleased studio tracks from the early '90s, which showcase the band (Marc Ferrari & Erik Gamans, guitar – Chris McLernon, bass – Anthony White, drums – and Roy Cathey, vocals) delivering powerful heavy melodic rock at its finest. Also featured are vintage concert cuts from their 1990 appearance at the Super Rock Festival in Mannheim, Germany supporting Whitesnake, Aerosmith, Dio, and Poison, plus recent modern-era live recordings from their triumphant reunion at the 2020 Monsters Of Rock Cruise pre-party.

Unburied Alive artwork and tracklisting:

"Rain Down"

"Claim To Fame"

"Long Gone"

"Out On My Own"

"Let’s Make Love Tonight" (Live 2020)

"Long Way Down" (Live 2020)

"Four On The Floor" (Live 2020)

"Lovestruck" (Live 2020)

"Cryin’ Shame" (Live 2020)

"Killing Floor" (Live 2020)

"Mannheim Medley" (Live 1990) – "I Just Wanna Make Love To You" / "Cryin’ Shame" / "Killing Floor"

“We [RFK Media] are really proud to be working with these guys and supporting this music,” explains RFK chief Ron Keel. “The album has sold really well, and now we’re planning a vinyl version which will feature an all-new bonus track.”

Marc Ferrari founded Cold Sweat after departing the band Keel in 1989. They released their acclaimed cult classic Break Out on MCA Records and toured the US and Europe before falling victim to the changing musical landscape of the '90s.

