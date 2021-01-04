COLDBOUND Featuring Former LEAVES' EYES Vocalist LIV KRISTINE Announce Upcoming Single And Video "Slumber Of Decay"

Sweden-based melodic death/doom metal band, Coldbound, have announced the release of their new single and music video, "Slumber Of Decay", on February 5th.

Says the band: "Upon discovering new ways to express our visions, finally we discovered this genuine portal of innocence, freedom but also of hardships. We have completed a very tough musical work for this release by capturing the moment and expanding our vision. A vision that resonates within our music in a mysterious way. A way that is capable of putting our audience into a unique trance of thinking through all kind of situations; whether these emotions are connected to a mysterious approach, freedom, fantasy or of inner struggles. This is 'Slumber Of Decay'."

Tracklisting:

"Slumber Of Decay" (album version)

"Slumber Of Decay" (radio edit)

"Slumber Of Decay" (Analogue Knobs & Orchestra Reprise)

Personnel:

The Band:

Liv Kristine - Vocals

Pauli Souka - Vocals, Guitars, Bass, Orchestration, Keyboards, Drums

Meiju Enho - Keyboards, Orchestrations

Session musicians:

Markus Riihimäki - Kantele

Lotta Sofia Kyrönaho - Woodwinds

Pasi Sipilä - Lead Guitar

Main Crew:

Pauli Souka - Production, Recording, Mixing at 'Stairway To Sound'; Hudiksvall, Sweden

Antti Välimäki - Recording at 'Studio Sampolaaris'; Tampere, Finland

Øystein G. Brun - Stem Mastering at 'Crosound Studio'; Bergen, Norway.

Artwork/Photography:

Balsara Inc - Xeniya Balsara Photography