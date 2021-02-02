COLDBOUND To Release New Single "Slumber Of Decay" This Friday; Vocalist LIV KRISTINE Posts Video Update
February 2, 2021, an hour ago
Sweden-based melodic death/doom metal band, Coldbound, have announced the release of their new single and music video, "Slumber Of Decay", on February 5th. Vocalist Liv Kristine (ex-Leaves' Eyes, ex-Theatre of Tragedy) has posted the following video update:
Says the band: "Upon discovering new ways to express our visions, finally we discovered this genuine portal of innocence, freedom but also of hardships. We have completed a very tough musical work for this release by capturing the moment and expanding our vision. A vision that resonates within our music in a mysterious way. A way that is capable of putting our audience into a unique trance of thinking through all kind of situations; whether these emotions are connected to a mysterious approach, freedom, fantasy or of inner struggles. This is 'Slumber Of Decay'."
Tracklisting:
"Slumber Of Decay" (album version)
"Slumber Of Decay" (radio edit)
"Slumber Of Decay" (Analogue Knobs & Orchestra Reprise)
Personnel:
The Band:
Liv Kristine - Vocals
Pauli Souka - Vocals, Guitars, Bass, Orchestration, Keyboards, Drums
Meiju Enho - Keyboards, Orchestrations
Session musicians:
Markus Riihimäki - Kantele
Lotta Sofia Kyrönaho - Woodwinds
Pasi Sipilä - Lead Guitar
Main Crew:
Pauli Souka - Production, Recording, Mixing at 'Stairway To Sound'; Hudiksvall, Sweden
Antti Välimäki - Recording at 'Studio Sampolaaris'; Tampere, Finland
Øystein G. Brun - Stem Mastering at 'Crosound Studio'; Bergen, Norway.
Artwork/Photography:
Balsara Inc - Xeniya Balsara Photography