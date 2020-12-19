COLLATERAL Frontman ANGELO TRISTAN To Release Acoustic Covers EP On Christmas Day

Collateral frontman Angelo Tristan will be releasing his Acoustic Covers Lockdown EP on December 25th - Christmas Day! The EP will only be available digitally. You can pre-save it here on all digital streaming and download platforms.

Acoustic Covers Lockdown EP artwork and tracklisting:

"Living On A Prayer" (Bon Jovi)

"Hysteria" (Def Leppard)

"Hallelujah" (Leonard Cohen)

"Dream On" (Aerosmith)

(Photo by Rob Nankivell)