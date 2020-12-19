COLLATERAL Frontman ANGELO TRISTAN To Release Acoustic Covers EP On Christmas Day

December 19, 2020, 14 minutes ago

Collateral frontman Angelo Tristan will be releasing his Acoustic Covers Lockdown EP on December 25th - Christmas Day! The EP will only be available digitally. You can pre-save it here on all digital streaming and download platforms. 

Acoustic Covers Lockdown EP artwork and tracklisting:

"Living On A Prayer" (Bon Jovi)
"Hysteria" (Def Leppard)
"Hallelujah" (Leonard Cohen)
"Dream On" (Aerosmith)

(Photo by Rob Nankivell)

 



