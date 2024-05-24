COLLATERAL Unveils “Just One Of Those Days” Video

British four-piece rock band Collateral have released “Just One Of Those Days”, the new single taken from their sophomore album, Should’ve Known Better.

The single, accompanied with an official music video, is released by Big Shot Records on the same day of the album, Friday, May 24th. The single is available on all streaming platforms. The album is available on red vinyl, picture disc, CD and digital, direct from CollateralOfficial.com as well as Cargo Records.

“Just One Of Those Days” and the new album Should’ve Known Better were produced by Dan Weller (Those Damn Crows, Monster Truck, Kris Barras).

To celebrate the release of the new album, Collateral will perform an Album Release Party Concert at The Underworld in London, England on Sunday, May 26th. Tickets are available from SeeTickets.com.

Collateral will also embark on an In-store Signing Tour that will see them perform 30-minute acoustic performances at Some Nice Things in Margate at 2pm on Saturday, May 25th, Raven in Camden Town, London at 1pm on Tuesday, May 28th, Rough Trade in Bristol at 6.30pm on Wednesday, May 29th, and Beyond Vinyl in Newcastle at 6pm on Thursday, May 30th.

"I'd love nothing more than to be on an open road, top down, sun on skin and the wind in my hair whilst blaring this out,” says Collateral’s frontman, Angelo Tristan. “It was always intended to be the soundtrack of any route 66 trip. What I really hope is for people to find happiness in this, I'm just trying to make what may seem like a bad day, turning out to be a good one. It's perfect if you're having Just One Of Those Days.”

Should’ve Known Better artwork and tracklisting:

"Glass Sky"

"Original Criminal"

"Just One Of Those Days"

"Teenage Dreams"

"Elysium"

"On The Long Road"

"No Place For Love"

"Game Changer"

"Final Stand"

"On The Long Road" video:

"Glass Sky" video:

(Photo courtesy of Blackham Images)