COMANIAC Unveils "Wormhole Death" Music Video

Swiss thrash metal band Comaniac presents the single and music video, “Wormhole Death”. The track is a bonus feature on the limited CD reissue of their album, None For All, due for re-release via Wormholedeath Records.

In addition to “Wormhole Death”, the reissue of None For All also includes the bonus track “Satan Said”, offering fans an extended taste of Comaniac’s unique musical style.

For further details, visit Comaniac on Facebook.