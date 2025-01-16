COMBUST To Release Belly Of The Beast Album In March; "Our Own Breed" Single Streaming

Back in fall 2023, Combust announced their signing to Triple B Records with a two song promo that hit incredibly hard. Now the New York hardcore band announce their new album, Belly Of The Beast, due out March 7.

Marking the band’s second album and fourth release, Belly Of The Beast is 100% pure hardcore. Recorded with Zach Miller at Landmine Studios, the twelve tracks bounce through unique grooves, menacing riffs, and a tough vocal delivery. The guest heavy record showcases community within the hardcore scene and beyond, with features from members of Terror, Mindforce, Crown Of Thornz, Dmize, Imposter, and rapper Rome Streetz.

Lead single “Our Own Breed,” out now, finds Combust at their best, combining shout-along lyrics, mosh parts, and a few rhythmic twists and turns that will keep you captivated. Vocalist Andrew Vacante’s New York style is contrasted by sinister guest vocals from Imposter’s Rory O’Neill, adding a different dimension to the track.

The song addresses the recent surge of opportunists entering the hardcore scene, as Vacante expands: “Older people who were never a part of this culture or scene try to come in and complain or use it to their benefit just for profit or a resurgence in their washed up pathetic past. Weird social media figures try to backpack off our shit just so they can boost their views and they hop in and hop out and use bands for numbers and clicks. This song is for the ones who reject them.”

You can stream “Our Own Breed” here. Listen below. Pre-order Belly Of The Beast on vinyl through Triple B Records here.

Belly Of The Beast tracklisting:

"Belly Of The Beast"

"Everyone's Enemy"

"Swallowing Swords" feat. Mindforce

"N.Y.H.C." feat. Danny Diablo

"Truth Hurts"

"Fear In The Streets"

"Our Own Breed" feat. Rory O'Neill

"Tiger Style II" feat. Ryan Griffith and Rome Streetz

"Crossed Off" feat. Chiqui Rodriguez

"Paid With Pain" feat. Terror

"Distorted Dreams"

"Atlas"

"Our Own Breed":

Combust is:

Andrew Vacante (Vocals)

Peter Martingano (Guitar)

Alex Basovskiy (Guitar)

Dave Sarnes (Drums)

Eric Hoyt (Bass)

(Photo - Kevin O Bryant)