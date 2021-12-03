COMEBACK KID Release “Crossed” Single Feat. GOJIRA’s JOE DUPLANTIER

Comeback Kid has revealed a new single and video, “Crossed,” featuring guest vocals from Gojira’s Joe Duplantier. Alongside the riff-heavy first single “No Easy Way Out” and the tone-setting dynamic title track (“Heavy Steps”), “Crossed” will appear on Comeback Kid’s anticipated seventh studio album, Heavy Steps which is set for release on January 21, 2022 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Vocalist Andrew Neufeld comments, “Crossed is a no-frills metallic hardcore track. Lyrically it deals with someone in my life that seemed so far gone and I had to watch them dig themselves further and further into a low and unrealistic place. 'Crossed into the void' so to say. We enlisted Joe from Gojira to represent somewhat of an overlord menacing presence in the song. An overshadowing power via his blood-curdling scream. This song is direct and to the point about staying in reality and warns of the elements that could bring us further into darkness.”

Directed by Daniel Prieß and Max Maltais and filmed in Quebec, the video for “Crossed” is a performance-style video that sees members of the band fighting against outside pressures and personal demons until they fall into what is visually depicted as “the void”. A true hybrid collaboration that ignited a lot of inspiration and out-of-the-box imagination, the video involved green screening in drummer Loren Legare from Vancouver when he was unable to attend the shoot in Quebec and utilizing a special FX team and editing team in Germany.

"It was wild how this song and video all came together,” Neufeld continues. “So many people from all over the world contributed to this project. On top of the teams used to create the video, the track was recorded in Winnipeg and was mixed in New York by Will Putney. Then Joe [Duplantier] recorded his parts at his house (I believe) in France! This is one of the most fun collaborative projects that I have had the pleasure of working on.”

This Tuesday, December 6, Comeback Kid will kick off their West Coast 2021 tour with No Warning in Las Vegas. The 9-date trek will include performances in San Diego and Los Angeles' For The Children Festival before concluding in Seattle on December 16. Joining the tour as support are Zulu and Scowl.

Heavy Steps, the follow-up to 2017’s critically acclaimed full-length Outsider, sees the hardcore veterans returning to their roots both geographically and musically. Although the members of the band are currently residing on different sides of the country in Vancouver and Toronto, the band decided to write and record their latest effort in the band’s originating city of Winnipeg, Manitoba at Private Ear Recording Studio and once again enlisted the services of producer John Paul Peters (Cancer Bats, Propagandhi) who recorded the band’s debut album Turn It Around. In addition to co-production by Peters, on Heavy Steps, Comeback Kid collaborated with prominent Grammy award-winning mixer and long-time fan of the band Will Putney (Knocked Loose, Every Time I Die). Featuring a guest appearance by Gojira’s Joe Duplantier, "Heavy Steps" is no longer a prerequisite to realizing Comeback Kid’s influence on modern punk, but a delivery of pure anthemic chaos, sheer speed, and force. It is a statement of intent.

“It’s about hitting the ground running, not knowing when or where the ground could break from underneath you.” summarizes Neufeld. “It's heavy steps on thin ice. 'Heavy Steps' on hollow ground.”

Kicking off with the pummeling title track that features punishing bass lines, masterful drumming, sludgy guitar riffs, and an infectious singalong chorus, the 11 tracks that is "Heavy Steps" embody all the things that make Comeback Kid so revered in their genre. It’s fast, fun, beautiful crafted melodic hardcore.

Tracklisting:

“Heavy Steps”

“No Easy Way Out”

“Face The Fire”

“Crossed” ft. Joe Duplantier

“Everything Relates” ft. JJ

“Dead On The Fence”

“Shadow Of Doubt”

“True To Form”

“Inbetween”

“Standstill”

“Menacing Weight”

