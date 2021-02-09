CONAN Debut Official Video For "Hawk As Weapon" (Live)

Conan have just unveiled the heavy, massive live version of their most successful song, “Hawk As Weapon”, on streaming platforms (to date, the studio version has amassed more than a million plays). With the fuzz pedal pushed to the limit, the masters of brute waves of sound deliver further proof that they are unsurpassable in intensity. The new single clearly shows what a Conan show is all about.

Heavily distorted and down-tuned sounds turn the legendary fields of the German Freak Valley Festival into madness. The undisputed masters of fantastical, otherworldly, sludgy doom, Conan, will cast a spell on the listener and propel them straight into the crowd, captured in dust.

Three years after the release of the ferocious caveman battle doom masterpiece Existential Void Guardian, Conan waves the flag of Pain again and releases Live At Freak Valley on March 12 via Napalm Records. After their 2013 live album, recorded at Roadburn festival, and the self-released Live At Bannermans, their third live album could not be recorded at a better place than Freak Valley Festival.

Live At Freak Valley will be available in the following formats:

- 2 LP Gatefold Vinyl White / Black Marble (Napalm Records mailorder only) - strictly limited to 200

- 2 LP Gatefold Vinyl Grey

- 1 CD Jewelcase

- Digital album

Tracklisting:

"Gravity Chasm"

"Throne Of Fire"

"Thunderhoof"

"Battle In The Swamp"

"Hawk As Weapon"

"Satsumo"

"Foehammer"

"Total Conquest"

"Revengeance"

Lineup:

Jon Davis - vocals, guitar

Chris Fielding - bass

Johnny King - drums

