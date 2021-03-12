CONAN Release “Battle In The Swamp” Live Video; Live At Freak Valley Album Out Now

Conan are not only releasing their third live album, Live At Freak Valley, today - they’ve also unleashed the fierce sludge crusher “Battle In The Swamp”. This live version pushes violently on the brake pedal - you can literally hear your feet stuck in the marsh. This relentlessly heavy, constantly charging amalgamation of intensity rages from the first to the last second.

Says the band: "“‘Battle In The Swamp’ is one of our earliest songs, appearing on the first demo tape we recorded back in 2007. It is simple and to the point, and always starts a pit. Enjoy.”

Watch the video for the live version of "Battle In The Swamp" below:

Three years after the release of the ferocious caveman battle doom masterpiece Existential Void Guardian, Conan waves the flag of Pain again and releases Live At Freak Valley via Napalm Records. After their 2013 live album, recorded at Roadburn festival, and the self-released Live At Bannermans, their third live album could not be recorded at a better place than Freak Valley Festival.

Live At Freak Valley is available in the following formats:

- 2 LP Gatefold Vinyl White / Black Marble (Napalm Records mailorder only) - strictly limited to 200

- 2 LP Gatefold Vinyl Grey

- 1 CD Jewelcase

- Digital album

Order your copy of Live At Freak Valley here.

Tracklisting:

"Gravity Chasm"

"Throne Of Fire"

"Thunderhoof"

"Battle In The Swamp"

"Hawk As Weapon"

"Satsumo"

"Foehammer"

"Total Conquest"

"Revengeance"

“Hawk As Weapon“ video:

"Satsumo" live video:

Lineup:

Jon Davis - vocals, guitar

Chris Fielding - bass

Johnny King - drums

(Photo - Clemens Mitscher)