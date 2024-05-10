CONCEPTION Guitarist TORE ØSTBY Releases New Solo Instrumental Track "Nordic Soul Spanish Heart"

Conception guitarist Tore Østby has released a summery follow up to the well received piece, "Snowflake”, just before heading on tour to Latin America with the band. The instrumental track, "Nordic Soul Spanish Heart", is released on all digital platforms.

With his love for Spanish music and culture, Tore Østby’s virtuoso guitar takes you on a journey originating in the Nordic melancholy to the heat and passion in Spain with promises of future memories, letting the cultures meet and merge in beautiful harmonies and playful guitar melodies.

Østby: ”In this track I let the two most influential cultures for my music tell a tale together, and it’s a piece close to my heart!”

Østby is known from Norwegian metal band Conception and Norwegian/American progressive metal band, ARK. Known for his virtuoso guitar with his signature influence from Spanish guitars, his solo project is landing well with his fans, and this piece will leave no one disappointed.

Last year, Conception released their long-awaited State Of Deception deluxe box set (triple vinyl, triple CD, book, poster, signed pic). Order here.

The box set includes the book, Retrospect - A Brief History From 1989 To 1997, by Gwynyth H. Moaven, poster, a signed photo and a letter of authenticity.

In conjunction with this release, the band have released a video for the song "Monument In Time”, with a collage of private videos from recording studio, live and off stage from 1991 to now, edited by John Wins. The soundtrack is one of the new studio recordings, only available on the deluxe edition. Watch below.

Singer Roy Khan states: ”The new video shows various snippets from our career all the way from the beginning. It’s a nice link to what the song is actually about; long lasting companionship and the very journey of Conception.”

The book is based on old and new interviews and lets the reader follow Conception through the nineties and learn about their success and challenges, including the events leading up to the long break from 1997. The book also includes private photos on and off stage.

Says guitarist Tore Østby: ”Revisiting the story of the nineties triggered a lot of great memories. We worked hard to offer our loyal fans a special and unique package, and we are proud to finally have put this together."

The box set is only available through Conception!s website and sold at Conception's concerts. All dates and ticket info here.