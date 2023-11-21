CONEY HATCH Frontman CARL DIXON Announces "In Conversation With Carl Dixon" Event At Guelph's Studio Theatre; Video

Coney Hatch frontman, Carl Dixon, has announced "In Conversation With Carl Dixon", presented by River Run Centre and scheduled for Thursday, February 8, 2024 at Studio Theatre in Guelph, ON (Canada).

Join this Canadian rock legend for an unforgettable evening. Best known as the singer of Coney Hatch and The Guess Who, Dixon has had a long and storied career. With 14 albums, thousands of live performances, and a book of memoirs, Carl Dixon remains a man of titanium, rock, and soul. This is a rare opportunity to hear stories and music from one of Canada’s iconic musicians with host Cameron Smillie.

Get further details and tickets here, and watch a video message from Carl below: