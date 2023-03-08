CONFUSION – Early ‘90s NYC Band To Release Storm The Walls Compilation

New York metalcore band Confusion came to rise out of Brooklyn in the early 1990s, mixing real hardcore with death metal. Mostly quiet since their initial break-up in 1994, the band teams up with DAZE and New York’s Generation Records to announce Storm The Walls: 1990-1994.

The compilation, which will be available on CD and vinyl this summer, is the complete recorded discography of the band, remastered by Mark Dann. The packaging features liner notes from members of Indecision, All Out War, Starkweather, Next Step Up, Darkside NYC and more. Combining the brutality of Obituary and Deicide with the groove and street smarts of Biohazard and Breakdown, Confusion is often credited for creating the original “deathcore” sound.

The band has shared the newly remastered version of single “Storm The Walls,” which originally appeared on Back ta Basics Records monumental A Call For Unity: East Coast Hardcore Compilation.

Tracklisting:

“Confusion” (1990)

“Taste Of Hate” (1990)

“Selfishness” (1990)

“Trendy World / A Confused Rage” (1990)

“Intro / Confusion” (1991)

“Without Hope” (1991)

“Distorted Visions” (1991)

“Confusion” (1992)

“A Fatal Infection” (1992)

“Distorted Visions” (1992)

“Early Frost” (1992)

“Storm The Walls” (1993)

“Storm The Walls”:

Confusion has been comprised of:

Michael Scondotto (bassist 1990—1994)

Mike Fried (vocals 1990—1994)

Ralph Canovic (drums 1990—1994)

Frank Collins (guitarist 1990—1992)

Mike Price (guitarist 1991—1993)

Pete Melucci (guitarist 1993—1994)