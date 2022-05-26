CONJURER Release Music Video For New Single "Cracks In The Pyre"; European / UK Headline Tour Announced

British metallers, Conjurer, will release their new album, Páthos, on July 1 via Nuclear Blast. A triumphant return from Conjurer following their world-renowned 2018 debut Mire, Páthos is a band flexing their creative muscles, deepening their approach and thought, and expanding their sound.

Today, Conjurer deliver their breath-taking third single, "Cracks In The Pyre". Says the band: "Cracks is probably the biggest departure from our previously established sound - the working title was 'Ballad'. For me this is the most affecting track on Páthos, I connect more with it on every listen, and I think it opens up a new element to the band's identity that will be important moving forwards. The video reflects the themes of the track and was captured on the Scottish coast: the breathtaking landscapes evoke the atmosphere the song is trying to capture, and we're blown away by the finished piece."

Páthos is not an album for the half-hearted or faint-hearted. Elements of Sumac, Gojira, old Mastodon and Oathbreaker, the new record is a multi-layered beast – sludge, death, doom, black metal and hardcore influences clash and collide throughout, all masterfully finished by Will Putney’s exquisite mix and master.

The fifty-minute runtime of Páthos is not without its moments of the sublime, with post-metal nods to Conjurer and PIJN’s acclaimed Curse These Metal Hands project throughout. That a band can be at once so triumphantly beautiful and gut-punchingly heavy is testament to Conjurer's quality, and a surefire sign of their future longevity at the top of Britain’s heavy music scene.

Páthos will be available in the following formats:

- Digital Album

- CD Digisleeve

- Gatefold 2LP

* White

* Crystal Vintage Rose (Conjurer Exclusive)

* Transparent w/ Pink & Black Splatter (NB Mailorder Exclusive)

* Burgundy (Selected Retailers)

* Transparent Silver (USA Exclusive)

Tracklisting:

"It Dwells"

"Rot"

"All You Will Remember"

"Basilisk"

"Those Years, Condemned"

"Suffer Alone"

"In Your Wake"

"Cracks In The Pyre"

"Rot" video:

"It Dwells" video:

Tour dates:

October

21 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Soulcrusher Fest

22 - Mainz, Germany - Kulturclub Schon Schön

23 - Bochum, Germany - Die Trompete

24 - Leipzig, Germany - Bandhaus

26 - Lucerne, Switzerland - TBA

27 - Lyon, France - Le Farmer

28 - Lille, France - Brat Cave

29 - Hasselt, Belgium - Samhain Fest

31 - Bristol, UK - The Exchange

November

1 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

2 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse

3 - Leeds, UK - Key Club

4 - London, UK - The Dome