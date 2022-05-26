CONJURER Release Music Video For New Single "Cracks In The Pyre"; European / UK Headline Tour Announced
British metallers, Conjurer, will release their new album, Páthos, on July 1 via Nuclear Blast. A triumphant return from Conjurer following their world-renowned 2018 debut Mire, Páthos is a band flexing their creative muscles, deepening their approach and thought, and expanding their sound.
Today, Conjurer deliver their breath-taking third single, "Cracks In The Pyre". Says the band: "Cracks is probably the biggest departure from our previously established sound - the working title was 'Ballad'. For me this is the most affecting track on Páthos, I connect more with it on every listen, and I think it opens up a new element to the band's identity that will be important moving forwards. The video reflects the themes of the track and was captured on the Scottish coast: the breathtaking landscapes evoke the atmosphere the song is trying to capture, and we're blown away by the finished piece."
Páthos is not an album for the half-hearted or faint-hearted. Elements of Sumac, Gojira, old Mastodon and Oathbreaker, the new record is a multi-layered beast – sludge, death, doom, black metal and hardcore influences clash and collide throughout, all masterfully finished by Will Putney’s exquisite mix and master.
The fifty-minute runtime of Páthos is not without its moments of the sublime, with post-metal nods to Conjurer and PIJN’s acclaimed Curse These Metal Hands project throughout. That a band can be at once so triumphantly beautiful and gut-punchingly heavy is testament to Conjurer's quality, and a surefire sign of their future longevity at the top of Britain’s heavy music scene.
Páthos will be available in the following formats:
- Digital Album
- CD Digisleeve
- Gatefold 2LP
* White
* Crystal Vintage Rose (Conjurer Exclusive)
* Transparent w/ Pink & Black Splatter (NB Mailorder Exclusive)
* Burgundy (Selected Retailers)
* Transparent Silver (USA Exclusive)
Pre-order here.
Tracklisting:
"It Dwells"
"Rot"
"All You Will Remember"
"Basilisk"
"Those Years, Condemned"
"Suffer Alone"
"In Your Wake"
"Cracks In The Pyre"
"Rot" video:
"It Dwells" video:
Tour dates:
October
21 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Soulcrusher Fest
22 - Mainz, Germany - Kulturclub Schon Schön
23 - Bochum, Germany - Die Trompete
24 - Leipzig, Germany - Bandhaus
26 - Lucerne, Switzerland - TBA
27 - Lyon, France - Le Farmer
28 - Lille, France - Brat Cave
29 - Hasselt, Belgium - Samhain Fest
31 - Bristol, UK - The Exchange
November
1 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
2 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse
3 - Leeds, UK - Key Club
4 - London, UK - The Dome