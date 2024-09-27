CONQUER DIVIDE – Slow Burn Digital Deluxe Edition Released

Conquer Divide and Mascot Records have announced the release of a new digital deluxe version of Slow Burn. This week, alongside a new visualizer for “80 Proof” that captures Kia solo performing on an acoustic guitar, two recordings are having wide success at the Active Rock format. First, a new version of the band’s hit “Paralyzed” (featuring Attack Attack!); and a new 10 Years re-release of their hit “The Optimist” which features Conquer Divide.

The Deluxe Edition of Slow Burn digitally in support of their US touring presents an additional six recordings. Three of these are from Sirius XM Octane’s Next Wave Concert Series, which are “Bad Guy,” “Atonement,” and “Paralyzed.” Alongside “Paralyzed (Featuring “Attack Attack!),” “Only Girl” (Acoustic), and “80 Proof.”

Conquer Divide shares, “We've been friends with Attack Attack! for years and toured together a few times, so when the opportunity came up to re-release one of our favorite tracks with a feature, we thought Chris' voice would be a perfect complement.”

In reference to the new version of the 10 Years song “The Optimist” with guest vocals by the band’s Kia Taylor, who skillfully trades off lines with 10 Years singer Jesse Hasek, the chemistry between the two singers and the bands more broadly was there from the start. 10 Years Brian Vodinh recalls, “We talked about touring and recording and basically nerded out and hit it off really well. Then, we mentioned the idea of a collaboration, which is where everything started.”

Singer Jesse Hasek adds, “She had the right vibe and a great attitude and she really went for it. It was a fun; painless process and it came out even better than I expected it to.”

The band will stage a tour together this fall from October 11-26.

The five-piece band hailing from the U.S., U.K. and Canada have made a steady progression from their melodic metalcore inspired roots, maturing into a formidable hard rock act, nearing the end of their first decade together. In 2020, featuring a re-tooled all female lineup consisting of Kiarely Taylor (vocals) Janel Duarte (vocals, Bass) Kristen Sturgis (guitar), Izzy Johnson (guitar) and Sam Landa (drums), they returned to the studio with 2x Grammy nominated producer Tyler Smyth (Falling in Reverse, I Prevail) and 4x RIAA certified gold record producer Joey Sturgis (Asking Alexandria, The Devil Wears Prada, Of Mice & Men).

The band’s emerging global fan base emanates from their power as a band. It is not defined by gender, but a body of work that is connecting with males and females alike. It’s this groundswell that led to Mascot Records / Mascot Label Group aligning with Conquer Divide. An affirmation that this collective is on the verge of prominence, standing shoulder to shoulder with like-minded musicians redefining the Rock space. They honor the legacy of those who came prior, while also making an emphatic statement to all they encounter that Rock truly does live circa 2024.

This past year, the band staged a run of performances as direct support for The Warning across the U.K. and Europe. In January, 2025, Conquer Divide will return overseas for a tour with New Years Day. Right after, the band will appear with Ankor from February 7 in Cologne, Germany through March 16 in Kortrijk, Belgium.

Conquer Divide’s Kia Taylor shares, “We are so excited to be returning to Europe in 2025! When we toured with The Warning last spring it was our first time touring outside of the U.S. as a band, and we had so much fun meeting new people and exploring new cities. We are looking forward to meeting even more people and making new fans in cities and countries we’ve never been to before! This will be the longest amount of consecutive touring dates we’ve ever done together, and we are excited and hopeful!”

Find dates at conquerdivideofficial.com.