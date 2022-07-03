CONSCIOUSLY DYING Releases New Single / Video "Denial"

Blackened death metal band Consciously Dying have shared the first track, "Denial", off of their debut album, Bereavement A Guide To Loss & Grief, released July 1, 2022.

The music video for "Denial" was produced by Consciously Dying’s lead guitarist Denis Šerifovč and co-directed by Denis and Johannes (Burgi) Burgstaller of Vicious Eye Media. It features Aviv Hadari on guitars and vocals, Gene Migaki on bass, Denis Sheriff on guitars, and Ivan Lopez as The Grim Reaper. Special FX were created by Or Mussman of Nocturnal Designz.

Formed in 2018, Consciously Dying hails from Los Angeles, California. The band’s first EP, Delusions, was independently released in 2018. Since then, Consciously Dying has released two singles entitled "COVID-19" (2020) and "We All Die" (2021).

Consciously Dying is a four piece live band ensemble that delivers live performances and conceptualizing dark art.

Tracklisting:

"Denial"

"Anger"

"Bargaining"

"Depression"

"Acceptance"

"Gasping For Air"

"Life Will End"

"Begging To Die"

"Sleep Forever"

For further details, visit ConsciouslyDying.com.