CONTEST: Win A 4-Pack Of Tickets To MEGADETH’s Crush The World Tour!

Megadeth is storming the world in 2023 with their Crush The World tour in support of their 2022 opus The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead! and BraveWords is adding to the symphony of destruction by giving away one pack of four tickets to one of the band’s upcoming Canadian shows.

The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead! thrashed to #22 in our BravePicks 2022 list. Check out the dates below for Megadeth’s Crush The World Tour and enter our contest by heading to our Facebook page and leaving a LIKE and COMMENT under our pinned post!

Head to megadeth.com/tour for more ticket and tour info.

Crush The World Tour:

April

28 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre

29 – Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place

May

1 – Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre

2 – Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre

4 – Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

5 – Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

8 – Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Centre

9 – Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

10 - Quebec City, QC – Centre Videotron

11 – Laval, QC - Place Bell

13 – Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre

15 – Halifax, NS - ScotiaBank Centre

June

24 – Tampa, FL

July

16 – Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration Festival

23 – Katowice, Poland – Spodek

26 – Tallinn, Estonia – Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

28 – Oulu, Finland – Qstock 2023

29 – Kuopio, Finland – Kuopiorock

31 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet

August

2 – Skanderborg – Smukfest

4 – Wacken, Germany – Wacken Open Air

6 – Lokeren, Belgium – Lokerse Feesten

13 – Walton-On-Trent, UK – Bloodstock Open Air

16 – Dinkelsbuhl, Germany – Summer Breeze Open Ai

17 – Pardubice, Czechia – Enteria Arena

19 – Eindhoven, Netherlands – Dynamo Metal Fest

22 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

25 – Aarburg, Switzerland – Riverside Open Air Aarburg

27 – Romano d’Ezzelino, Italy – AMA Music Festival

September

1 – Palmer, AK – Alaska State Fair

9 – Alton, VA – Virginia International Raceway

22 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life

23 – Plymouth, IN – Plymouth Motor Speedway

October

6 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock