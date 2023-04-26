CONTEST: Win A 4-Pack Of Tickets To MEGADETH’s Crush The World Tour!
April 26, 2023, 33 minutes ago
Megadeth is storming the world in 2023 with their Crush The World tour in support of their 2022 opus The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead! and BraveWords is adding to the symphony of destruction by giving away one pack of four tickets to one of the band’s upcoming Canadian shows.
The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead! thrashed to #22 in our BravePicks 2022 list. Check out the dates below for Megadeth’s Crush The World Tour and enter our contest by heading to our Facebook page and leaving a LIKE and COMMENT under our pinned post!
Head to megadeth.com/tour for more ticket and tour info.
Crush The World Tour:
April
28 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre
29 – Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place
May
1 – Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre
2 – Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre
4 – Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre
5 – Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
8 – Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Centre
9 – Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
10 - Quebec City, QC – Centre Videotron
11 – Laval, QC - Place Bell
13 – Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre
15 – Halifax, NS - ScotiaBank Centre
June
24 – Tampa, FL
July
16 – Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration Festival
23 – Katowice, Poland – Spodek
26 – Tallinn, Estonia – Tallinn Song Festival Grounds
28 – Oulu, Finland – Qstock 2023
29 – Kuopio, Finland – Kuopiorock
31 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet
August
2 – Skanderborg – Smukfest
4 – Wacken, Germany – Wacken Open Air
6 – Lokeren, Belgium – Lokerse Feesten
13 – Walton-On-Trent, UK – Bloodstock Open Air
16 – Dinkelsbuhl, Germany – Summer Breeze Open Ai
17 – Pardubice, Czechia – Enteria Arena
19 – Eindhoven, Netherlands – Dynamo Metal Fest
22 – Paris, France – L’Olympia
25 – Aarburg, Switzerland – Riverside Open Air Aarburg
27 – Romano d’Ezzelino, Italy – AMA Music Festival
September
1 – Palmer, AK – Alaska State Fair
9 – Alton, VA – Virginia International Raceway
22 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life
23 – Plymouth, IN – Plymouth Motor Speedway
October
6 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock