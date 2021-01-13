CONVULSE Share "Whirlwind" Lyric Video

Deathstar is the new full-length from Finnish progressive death metal veterans Convulse. A near forty-one-minute masterwork, Deathstar delivers nine tracks that transcend the boundaries of standard death metal. Fusing the prime tenets of death metal, heavy rock, and prog into something innovative and enticing, the record arguably picks up where the band's underrated 1994 Reflections full-length left off adopting a similar genre-bending approach and modernizing it.

Finnish progressive death metal pioneers Convulse have unveiled new lyric video for the track "Whirlwind." The track comes by way of the band's Deathstar full-length, recently released via Transcending Records.

Deathstar is available on CD, limited-edition deluxe CD, digital, cassette, and vinyl formats. For physical preorders, visit this location. For digital orders, go here.

(Band photo by Okko Sorma)