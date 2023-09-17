CORELEONI Feat. GOTTHARD Guitarist LEO LEONI Reveals Live Video For "Standing In The Light"

Swiss hard rockers CoreLeoni present "Standing In The Light" (live version), the first single from the upcoming live album Alive, which will be released on October 27th by Metalville Records.

"Standing In The Light" originally comes from the 2019 CoreLeoni album, II. This unique, powerful live version displays pure rock 'n' roll quintessence. The songs on this album Alive were recorded in March 2022 as part of the Rock Generation Tour.

"These live recordings from our first tour with (singer) Gent Bushpepa captured the real essence of CoreLeoni!" - Leo Leoni

Jgor Gianola, former U.D.O. and Gotthard guitarist, has turned back time to perfectly adapt to Leo and Gotthard's unique style. He combines unforgettable memories, musical expertise, and sounds that will delight both old and new fans.

Drummer Alex Motta and bassist Mila Merker complete the CoreLeoni sound with unbeatable groove and energy, keeping the band's engine running in a powerful way.

After three internationally acclaimed studio albums, Alive is the icing on the cake for all those who love early Gotthard and the classic CoreLeoni sound. Cover and tracklisting are as follows:

"Il Padrino"

"Higher"

"Standing In The Light"

"Downtown"

"Fist In Your Face"

"Let Life Begin Tonight"

"Purple Dynamite"

"All I Care For"

"Angel"

"Firedance"

"Mountain Mama"

"Sister Moon"

"All We Are"

"Here Comes The Heat"

(Photo: Ueli Frey)