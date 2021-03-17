COREY TAYLOR Announces Socially Distanced & COVID-19 Safe 2021 Tour; THE CHERRY BOMBS To Support

Returning to the road in the safest possible socially distanced fashion, Grammy Award-winning singer / songwriter, actor, and New York Times Best-Selling Author, Corey Taylor has announced details of his CMFTour upcoming spring tour. The 19-date run will kick-off off on May 18 at The Marquee Backyard in Tempe, AZ and see Taylor and his band performing for fans socially distanced and following state recommended health guidelines.

Pre-sale tickets are available today, Wednesday March 17, with all remaining tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday, March 19. Support on all dates comes from special guests The Cherry Bombs. For tickets, safety guidelines and more information on the upcoming concerts, visit thecoreytaylor.com.

Taylor decided to launch this tour for a few significant and personal reasons. As always, he endeavours to deliver an unforgettable show for fans, but just as importantly, he recognizes the massive impact that the ongoing global pandemic has had on live music venues and touring crews alike. It upholds his staunch commitment to supporting live music and the industry surrounding it as illustrated last year through his popular eBay guitar auction, which raised $150,000 for COVID-19 relief, and his COVID-19 safe secret L.A. show benefiting Sweet Relief Musicians Fund—a 501(c)(3) non-profit healing musicians and music industry workers in need.

As for the show itself, Taylor and his band will run through anthems from his critically acclaimed solo debut CMFT, choice cuts from his Slipknot and Stone Sour catalogs, and various covers and surprises. Additionally, girl gang dance squad The Cherry Bombs will kick off each night of the tour with a high octane, high flying performance.

Tour dates:

May

18 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee Backyard

20 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Event Center

21 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

22 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

24 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Outdoors

26 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

28 - St. Louis, MO - Pop’s

29 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

30 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

June

1 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theatre

3 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center

5 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere’s Entertainment Center

7 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

11 - Detroit, MI - Harpo’s

12 - East Moline, IL - Rust Belt

15 - Dubuque, IA - Five Flags Event Center

17 - Des Moines, IA - Horizon Event Center

18 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion Ballroom

19 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre