COREY TAYLOR Launches The Taylor Foundation In Support Of Military Veterans And Emergency Personnel Living With PTSD; Donate For A Chance To Hang Out With Taylor In London

Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour) has launched The Taylor Foundation, which supports and uplifts military veterans and emergency personnel living with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

The Taylor Foundation raises awareness of this often misunderstood mental health condition as well as provides resources and financial support. In 2022, Corey and The Taylor Foundation are partnering with pre-selected nonprofits in each tour city that are actively providing meaningful and creative assistance to those affected by PTSD.

The Taylor Foundation is a member of The Giving Back Fund, a national 501c3 organization that encourages and facilitates charitable giving by professional athletes, celebrities, high net worth individuals, existing nonprofit organizations, corporations and others who truly desire to give back.

As the enigmatic singer of legendary metal band Slipknot, you wouldn’t be wrong to overlook who Corey Taylor really is behind the mask. Corey is the modern renaissance man, the author, the actor, and the provocateur. He is all that, and a philanthropist too.

To celebrate the launch of The Taylor Foundation, Corey is rewarding fans with the chance to win a trip of a lifetime and hang out with him in London to experience his show at the world famous London Palladium on October 17, 2022.

This is a jaunt across the pond that you will never forget because Corey will welcome you like only CMFT can do – as his VIP Guest. Join him for a cup of coffee at his favorite London coffee shop, score VIP front row seats, watch a few songs from the side of the stage, and walk away with a signed setlist.

Get more information here, and see a video message from Corey, below:



(Photo - Ashley Osborn)