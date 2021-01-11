COREY TAYLOR Offers Preview Of "Samantha's Gone" Music Video

At 10AM Eastern / 7AM Pacific on Wednesday, January 13th, Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor will premiere the video for "Samantha's Gone", a song from his 2020 solo album CMFT. Until then, enjoy the following teaser:

The video for "Samantha's Gone" stars: Corey Taylor, Jason Christopher, Christian Martucci, Dustin Robert, Zach Throne, Greg Grunberg, Ace Von Johnson, Travis Miguel, Jonah Nimoy, Dean Cameron, Tom Sandoval, and introducing Steel Panther.

Check out Corey Taylor and his solo band performing "Samantha's Gone" Live at The Forum in 2020:

"Samantha's Gone" will be the sixth video from CMFT. It was preceded by "CMFT Must Be Stopped", "Black Eyes Blue", "Hwy 666", "Culture Head", and "Everybody Dies On My Birthday".