COREY TAYLOR Releases "Beyond" Single And Music Video; New Album Details Revealed; US Tour Dates Confirmed

Today, Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum singer-songwriter, actor, and New York Times best-selling author Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour) reveals details for his new solo studio album, CMF2, including the release of the electrifying new single, “Beyond”, out today. Stream/download the single here.

The official video supporting the single was shot at a remote location within California’s Mojave Desert. Captured through the lens of director Dale “Rage” Resteghini (Hatebreed, Five Finger Death Punch, Trivium), the video finds Taylor trudging around the desert as a musing Uncle Sam intermingling with members of the band and the Cherry Bombs – all the while being surrounded by different versions of himself from through the years – before culminating as a live performance for a mass of fans in the round. Watch the clip below.

The song “Beyond” harkens back to 2006 in some shape or form. Taylor knew the song was special, but never found the time to bring the tune to its potential. “I originally wrote it as an aggressive romantic song, but I'm also looking at it now as a kind of ‘come together’ song,” Taylor explains. “Bringing the masses together, and letting them know that I want my music to take them beyond what they may think about me. Maybe they’ve had a misconception about me. It’s not exactly a calling card, more like throwing the bat signal up and being ‘alright, let's turn everything on its head.’ It’s almost a dual threat, because now I look at it from two standpoints.”

CMF2 follows up Taylor’s 2020 solo debut CMFT, which featured the #1 Billboard mainstream rock single “Black Eyes Blue” and streaming sensation “CMFT Must Be Stopped” (feat. Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie). The LP hit #6 on Billboard’s US Top Rock Albums charts.

“My first solo album was kind of where I was coming from. This album is more where we're going,” Taylor adds. CMF2 - where Taylor sings and plays lead and rhythm guitar, piano, and mandolin - packs the energy, experimentation, and forthrightness that’s defined a career which has seen him sell more than 12 million albums with his Grammy-winning band Slipknot and several million with chart-toppers Stone Sour.

CMF2 is Taylor’s first album for BMG and the first on his own label imprint, Decibel Cooper Recordings.

Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Steel Panther, Amon Amarth), who produced Stone Sour’s 2017 Hydrograd LP as well as CMFT, returns for Taylor’s second full-length. “Together we have great ideas, great energy, and are quick to try everything,” Taylor says of his studio collaborator. “We’re not afraid to tell each other if it’s a good idea, or also a bad one; we have that kind of trust.”

The CMFT band is:

Corey Taylor (vocals/guitar)

Zach Throne (rhythm/lead guitars)

Dustin Robert (drums)

Christian Martucci (rhythm/lead guitars)

Eliot Lorango (bass)

Pre-order/pre-save/pre-add CMF2 here.

CMF2 tracklisting:

"The Box"

"Post Traumatic Blues"

"Talk Sick"

"Breath Of Fresh Smoke"

"Beyond"

"We Are The Rest"

"Midnight"

"Starmate"

"Sorry Me"

"Punchline"

"Someday I’ll Change Your Mind"

"All I Want Is Hate"

"Dead Flies"

"Beyond" video:

In support of his new album, Taylor today announces his 2023 tour featuring special guests Wargasm, Oxymorrons, and Luna Aura on select dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 28-city tour kicks off on August 25 at Fillmore Auditorium in Denver making stops across the US in Detroit, Orlando, Dallas and more before the final headline show in Los Angeles at The Wiltern on October 5.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi pre-sales beginning today. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, May 19 at 10 AM, local time at CoreyTaylor.com.

Artist VIP pre-sale tickets and packages go on-sale starting today. Password: CMF2

Tour dates:

August

25 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium *

27 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater *

28 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore *

30 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Club - Eagles Ballroom *

31 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre *

September

2 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory *

3 - Pryor, OK - Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds (Rocklahoma) ***

5 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit *

7 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues *

9 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center *

10 - Alton, VA - Virginia International Raceway (Blue Ridge Rock Festival) ***

12 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater *

13 - Boston, MA - House of Blues *

15 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Oakdale **

16 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount **

18 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues **

19 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues **

21 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall **

22 - Louisville, KY - Kentucky Exposition Center (Louder Than Life) ***

24 - Houston, TX - House of Blues **

25 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues **

27 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel **

28 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre **

29 - Henderson, NV - The Dollar Loan Center ***

October

1 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues **

3 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium **

5 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern **

7 - Sacramento, CA - Discovery Park (Aftershock Festival) ***

* w/ Wargasm & Oxymorrons

** w/ Wargasm & Luna Aura

*** Festival / Radio show

(Photo - Pamela Littky)