COREY TAYLOR Releases "Everybody Dies On My Birthday" Lyric Video

Grammy Award-winning singer / songwriter, actor, and New York Times Best-Selling Author, Corey Taylor, is celebrating another year around the sun today with the release of a new animated lyric video for his single, “Everybody Dies On My Birthday”.

Speaking earlier this year, Taylor elaborated on the song’s significance stating, “We’re all born, and we all die. It’s those two things we all have in common; it’s everything in between that can be changed.”

“Everybody Dies On My Birthday” is featured on Taylor’s acclaimed first-ever solo album, CMFT, which is available on all streaming platforms.

Furthermore, in celebration of his birthday, Taylor has launched a new limited-edition coffee collaboration: CMFT Private Blend. Taylor collaborated with Menotti’s Coffee in Venice, CA on this unique blend for friends that love darkish roast flavor, with just a hint of excitement peeking around the corner ready to ride a Rainbow in the Dark. Fans can order a 12oz bag now, here

Taylor commented, “We wanted to create something that gave you that same comfortable and cozy feeling you get from a really good cup of diner coffee after you’ve been riding on HWY 666.”

Fans can also visit this location for a brand new “Everybody Dies On My Birthday” t-shirt design released today.

Earlier this year, Taylor made history as he reached #1 at Active Rock Radio with his powerful single “Black Eyes Blue”. The achievement put Taylor in a class all his own, making him the first artist in the history of the format to reach #1 with three separate projects, following chart-topping efforts from his band’s Slipknot and Stone Sour. “Black Eyes Blue” is featured on Taylor’s acclaimed first-ever solo album, CMFT which is available is available now on all streaming platforms.

CMFT made impressive debuts on charts around the world this month entering at #1 on Billboard’s Current Hard Rock Albums chart, while claiming #2 on Current Rock Albums, #6 on Vinyl Albums, and #9 on the Top Albums charts. Furthermore, CMFT landed Top 10 on the official album charts in Australia, Germany, Switzerland and Austria, with Top 20 debuts in the United Kingdom, Finland and Japan (international chart).

CMFT has been a long time coming for Taylor, with newly written tracks alongside some dating back to his teens. Recorded at Hideout Studio in Las Vegas, with producer Jay Ruston and his band—Christian Martucci [guitar], Zach Throne [guitar], Jason Christopher [bass], and Dustin Robert [drums]— the album traces a wild and exhilarating roadmap through Taylor’s musical psyche.

Tracklisting:

"HWY 666"

"Black Eyes Blue"

"Samantha’s Gone"

"Meine Lux"

"Halfway Down"

"Silverfish"

"Kansas"

"Culture Head"

"Everybody Dies On My Birthday"

"The Maria Fire"

"Home"

"CMFT Must Be Stopped" (Feat. Tech N9ne & Kid Bookie)

"European Tour Bus Bathroom Song"

