COREY TAYLOR Talks New Book, New Music - "We Actually Demoed Everything That's Going To Be On CMFT 2"

Slipknot​ and Stone Sour's lead vocalist and lyricist CoreyTaylor​ stopped into the 95.5 KLOS studios in Southern California to speak with Matt Pinfield on the Sunday-night featured New & Approved series.

Discussing a wide range of topics from his debut album to his inspirations as a child, new music he has in the works, the current climate of "cancel culture," and much more, Taylor details how his solo debut album came together and just how long it took for the final project to be released. Featured on the CMFT debut is the record "Samantha's Gone", which Corey explains was inspired by his journey of sobriety. The singer's follow-up to the album is already in the works and Taylor even has new music slated with Slipknot and The Dead Deads.

Taylor goes into detail about the effects of the pandemic, as well as the social climate that many are working to understand as he expresses concerns for "cancel culture," censorship, and how the politics of the country took a toll on him while putting together his last book feature.

Corey Taylor also speaks with Matt about his favorite Michael Jackson and Def Leopard, the Long Live Rock festival documentary, a rap song he's recently worked on, and much more.

In January, Corey Taylor released the music video for his single, “Samantha’s Gone”. This time around, he invited his friends to join him on-screen, including Tom Sandoval of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules, actor Dean Cameron [Summer School, Ski School, Straight Outta Compton], Steel Panther, plus actor Greg Grunberg, Ace Von Johnson, Travis Miguel and Jonah Nimoy. “Samantha’s Gone” is yet another standout on Taylor’s acclaimed first-ever solo album, CMFT, which is available on all streaming platforms.

About the visual, Taylor told Bravo’s The Daily Dish, "The video for ‘Samantha’s Gone’ served two purposes: making fun of so-called ‘indie rock’ bands and getting all my friends together to hang out and have a good time. We all went back and forth between having fun and social distancing. Watching the first ‘band’ was great, then being fired from our OWN song in favor of Steel Panther was the icing on the cake - can’t wait for everyone to see it!"

"Samantha's Gone" is the sixth video from CMFT. It was preceded by "CMFT Must Be Stopped", "Black Eyes Blue", "Hwy 666", "Culture Head", and "Everybody Dies On My Birthday".