COREY TAYLOR Talks STONE SOUR's "Indefinite Hiatus" - "It's Just One Of Those Things Where You Don't See It Coming Back Anytime Soon"

Slipknot frontman and solo artist, Corey Taylor, guested on Andrew Haug Radio during the Good Things 2023 festival in Australia. During the chat, Taylor discussed Stone Sour's "indefinite hiatus", which has been in place since August 2020.

Taylor: "It's just one of those things where you just don't see it coming back anytime soon. They're just kind of irreconcilable differences with certain people, and a lot of things that… I'm not gonna run anybody down or anything, but it's just one of those things that for me I can't compromise anymore for different reasons. If I'm gonna do music, I wanna do it full-tilt. It's the best thing for me to be able to do (my solo albums). Stone Sour is what I did, and I'm proud of it. I'm proud of what we did."

Taylor released his new solo studio album, CMF2, on September 15th.

CMF2, Taylor’s first album for BMG and the first on his own label imprint, Decibel Cooper Recordings, was produced by Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Steel Panther, Amon Amarth), who also produced Stone Sour’s 2017 Hydrograd as well as Taylor’s solo debut release, CMFT.

The 13-track opus packs the energy, experimentation, and forthrightness that’s defined a career which has seen him sell more than 12 million albums with his Grammy Award-winning band Slipknot and several million with chart-toppers Stone Sour. Throughout CMF2, Taylor sings and plays lead and rhythm guitar, piano, and mandolin.

The official video supporting the anthemic new song “We Are The Rest” was shot at a remote location within California’s Mojave Desert. Captured through the lens of director Dale “Rage” Resteghini (Hatebreed, Trivium), the clip finds Taylor and his bandmates situated in a post-apocalyptic, Mad Max meets 90’s punk rock skatepark atmosphere surrounded by hundreds of raucous audience members.

CMF2 tracklisting:

"The Box"

"Post Traumatic Blues"

"Talk Sick"

"Breath Of Fresh Smoke"

"Beyond"

"We Are The Rest"

"Midnight"

"Starmate"

"Sorry Me"

"Punchline"

"Someday I’ll Change Your Mind"

"All I Want Is Hate"

"Dead Flies"

