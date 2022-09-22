CORROSION OF CONFORMITY Launch Ticket Sales For November US Tour With SPIRIT ADRIFT, THE NATIVE HOWL
September 22, 2022, 30 minutes ago
Celebrating their 40th anniversary, icons of heavy metal, Corrosion Of Conformity, recently announced a US headlining tour this fall. The excursion kicks off on November 10 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and runs through November 27 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Support will be provided by Spirit Adrift and The Native Howl. See all confirmed dates below and purchase tickets here.
November
10 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea’s Live
11 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl
12 - Atlanta, GA - Snowblind Fest @ The Masquerade
13 - Memphis, TN - Growlers
15 - Columbus, OH - Ace Of Cups
17 - Raleign, NC - Lincoln Theatre
18 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen
19 - Laconia, NH - Granite State Music Hall
20 - Reading, PA - Reverb
22 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
23 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
25 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall
26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls
27 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme
(Photo - Nathaniel Shannon)