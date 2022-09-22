CORROSION OF CONFORMITY Launch Ticket Sales For November US Tour With SPIRIT ADRIFT, THE NATIVE HOWL

Celebrating their 40th anniversary, icons of heavy metal, Corrosion Of Conformity, recently announced a US headlining tour this fall. The excursion kicks off on November 10 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and runs through November 27 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Support will be provided by Spirit Adrift and The Native Howl. See all confirmed dates below and purchase tickets here.

November

10 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea’s Live

11 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl

12 - Atlanta, GA - Snowblind Fest @ The Masquerade

13 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

15 - Columbus, OH - Ace Of Cups

17 - Raleign, NC - Lincoln Theatre

18 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

19 - Laconia, NH - Granite State Music Hall

20 - Reading, PA - Reverb

22 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

23 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

25 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls

27 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

(Photo - Nathaniel Shannon)