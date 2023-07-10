CORROSION OF CONFORMITY - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Köln Show Streaming

Corrosion Of Conformity performed at Luxor in Köln, Germany on July 9th. Pro-shot video of the entire show courtesy of WDR Rockpalast can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Bottom Feeder"

"Paranoid Opioid"

"Shake Like You"

"Seven Days"

"Diablo Blvd."

"Senor Limpio"

"Wiseblood"

"Who's Got The Fire"

"Stone Breaker"

"13 Angels"

"Vote With A Bullet"

"Born Again For The Last Time"

"Albatross"

"Clean My Wounds"

Corrosion Of Conformity recently confirmed the return of drummer Stanton Moore for their new album, which is slated for a 2024 release. The work on a "brutal sounding" follow up to 2018's No Cross No Crown was confirmed in a brand new interview with eonmusic.

Speaking to the site ahead of the kick-off of the band's European tour in Dublin, bassist Mike Dean and guitarist Woody Weatherman also spoke about the loss of drummer Reed Mullin, who passed away in January 2020.

"It's a shock when you know, when you really realize it [that he's gone for good]", said Dean. "Yeah, it was kind of a shock, yeah. Such an important musical contributor, you know. Definitely an innovator.", he continued; "you can't replace him, for sure."

Said Weatherman; "Nobody really plays like Reed. But you know, it's all part of moving forward. We miss him."

On the decision to bring back Stanton Moore, who played on 2005's In the Arms Of God, the pair were enthusiastic.

"We've been down to New Orleans and had a little writing session. We got together and picked it up pretty much where we left off", confirmed Dean, with Weatherman adding; "We turned the embers over a couple of times, rebuilding the fire!"

On what Moore is bringing to proceedings; "He's amped to do it, and he's got his indomitable style, so that's a good way to follow up the last one, for sure."

On how the drummer came to be involved once again, Woody said; "He kind of spearheaded it, if recollection is clear, because him and Pepper [Keenan, front man], they both live in New Orleans. He expressed his interest, and we were like; "yes, that would be awesome, if, you know, if you got the time." I mean, we'll make up time and we'll do it."

As for the sound of the album so far, Mike offered; "You know, it’s hard to say. I think you’ll hear some new ideas, but I think you’ll hear a little bit of the ‘In the Arms of God’ vibe because that’s where we’re picking up with, in terms of jamming with Stanton. And he’ll have his Stantonisms!"

Weatherman added; "It’s pretty brutal sounding. We’re jamming a couple up that show promise. I mean, you never know what will happen."

Read the entire interview at eonmusic.