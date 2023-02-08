CORROSION OF CONFORMITY To Tour Europe In May

February 8, 2023, 24 minutes ago

news heavy metal corrosion of conformity

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY To Tour Europe In May

Corrosion Of Conformity will tour Europe in May. The trek launches on May 1 in Dublin, Ireland, and concludes on May 21 in Brussels, Belgium. Tickets for the dates are on sale now.

Tour dates:

May
1 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy
2 - Glasgow, UK - Garage
3 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK's Steel Mill
4 - Cardiff, UK - The Globe
5 - Manchester, UK - Bread Shed
6 - London, UK - Desertfest
8 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumphuset
10 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
11 - Cologne, Germany - Luxor
12 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo
13 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
15 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo
16 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle
17 - Vienna, Austria - Szene
18 - Krakow, Poland - Soulstone Gathering Festival
20 - Berlin, Germany - Desertfest
21 - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique

(Photo - Nathaniel Shannon)



Featured Audio

MOTÖRHEAD – “Bullet In Your Brain” (Motörhead Music)

MOTÖRHEAD – “Bullet In Your Brain” (Motörhead Music)

Featured Video

MEDEVIL Premieres "Amongst Thieves"

MEDEVIL Premieres "Amongst Thieves"

Latest Reviews