CORROSION OF CONFORMITY To Tour Europe In May

Corrosion Of Conformity will tour Europe in May. The trek launches on May 1 in Dublin, Ireland, and concludes on May 21 in Brussels, Belgium. Tickets for the dates are on sale now.

Tour dates:

May

1 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy

2 - Glasgow, UK - Garage

3 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK's Steel Mill

4 - Cardiff, UK - The Globe

5 - Manchester, UK - Bread Shed

6 - London, UK - Desertfest

8 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumphuset

10 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

11 - Cologne, Germany - Luxor

12 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo

13 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

15 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

16 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle

17 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

18 - Krakow, Poland - Soulstone Gathering Festival

20 - Berlin, Germany - Desertfest

21 - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique

(Photo - Nathaniel Shannon)