CORROSION OF CONFORMITY To Tour Europe In May
February 8, 2023, 24 minutes ago
Corrosion Of Conformity will tour Europe in May. The trek launches on May 1 in Dublin, Ireland, and concludes on May 21 in Brussels, Belgium. Tickets for the dates are on sale now.
Tour dates:
May
1 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy
2 - Glasgow, UK - Garage
3 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK's Steel Mill
4 - Cardiff, UK - The Globe
5 - Manchester, UK - Bread Shed
6 - London, UK - Desertfest
8 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumphuset
10 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
11 - Cologne, Germany - Luxor
12 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo
13 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
15 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo
16 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle
17 - Vienna, Austria - Szene
18 - Krakow, Poland - Soulstone Gathering Festival
20 - Berlin, Germany - Desertfest
21 - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique
(Photo - Nathaniel Shannon)