CRADLE OF FILTH Announce London Halloween Show And Limited Entrance VIP Afterparty

British extreme metal ghouls Cradle Of Filth are pleased to announce that this forthcoming Hallowmas season will present some freshly fiendish celebrations. The vile six-piece will be performing on Saturday, October 29th at London venue Indigo at The O2, followed by an after-party set to run deep into the night. Blackgaze pioneers Alcest will be playing as support.⁣

The evening's proceedings will comprise a wicked set of eldritch fan-favourites and new songs alike, taken from their highly lauded new record, 𝗘𝘅𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗜𝘀 𝗙𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗹𝗲. The preparatory conjurations have begun and the blood oath is settled - make sure you don't miss out, because this event is set to be a night that we'll never forget!⁣

⁣Frontman Dani Filth comments: "𝘏𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘰 𝘧𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘰𝘸 𝘧𝘪𝘭𝘵𝘩𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘴, 𝘸𝘰𝘯’𝘵 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘫𝘰𝘪𝘯 𝘶𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘯𝘰𝘸 𝘺𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘭𝘺 𝘔𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘴 𝘚𝘢𝘣𝘣𝘢𝘵 𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘥 𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝟶𝟸 𝘐𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘨𝘰 𝘓𝘰𝘯𝘥𝘰𝘯 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘢 𝘏𝘢𝘶𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘏𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘰𝘸𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘸!⁣

𝘝𝘐𝘗 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘣𝘦 𝘭𝘪𝘮𝘪𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝟸𝟶𝟶 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘣𝘦 𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘰𝘸𝘦𝘥 𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘭𝘺 𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘺, 𝘨𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘯 𝘢 𝘭𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘦 a𝘯𝘥 𝘭𝘢𝘯𝘺𝘢𝘳𝘥. 𝘔𝘦𝘦𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘵 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘣𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢 𝘱𝘩𝘰𝘵𝘰 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘣𝘢𝘯𝘥, 𝘢𝘴 𝘸𝘦𝘭𝘭 𝘣𝘦 𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘰𝘸𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘝𝘐𝘗 𝘣𝘢𝘳 '𝘵𝘪𝘭 𝟼𝘢𝘮!

𝘞𝘦 𝘩𝘰𝘱𝘦 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘫𝘰𝘪𝘯 𝘊𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘭𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘍𝘪𝘭𝘵𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘨𝘶𝘦𝘴𝘵 𝘈𝘭𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘵 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘰𝘴𝘵 𝘢u𝘴𝘱𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘰𝘶𝘴 𝘰𝘤𝘤𝘢𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯."

General tickets and tickets including access to the Official After Party (until 6am) are available here. The Monstrous Sabbat VIP packages can be purchased here.



