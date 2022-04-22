CRADLE OF FILTH Announce North American Headline Tour Dates In May / June 2022
It was recently announced that Danzig will be performing a string of live dates in The United States this May. Joining Danzig on all US dates will be Cradle Of Filth and Crobot. Confirmed dates are as listed:
May
5 - Reno, Nevada - Grand Sierra Resort - Grand Theatre
7 - Ontario, California - Toyota Arena - Lucifuge Live in its Entirety
8 - Mesa, Arizona - Mesa Amphitheatre
10 - Denver, Colorado - The Mission Ballroom
11 - Kansas City, Missouri - Uptown Theater
14 - Cincinnatti, Ohio - Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center
15 - Atlanta, Georgia - The Eastern
17 - New Orleans, Louisiana - The Fillmore at Harrah's
18 - Houston, Texas - 713 Music Hall
19 - Austin, Texas - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
Cradle Of Filth has now confirmed a string of headline shows for the US during and coming off the Danzig tour. Their schedule can be viewed below.
May
12 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club
20 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
22 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
25 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
June
1 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
2 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
3 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
4 - Toronto, Ontario - The Opera House
6 - Montréal, Quebec - Théâtre Corona
7 - Quebec City, Quebec - Impérial Bell
9 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
10 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
11 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center