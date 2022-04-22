CRADLE OF FILTH Announce North American Headline Tour Dates In May / June 2022

It was recently announced that Danzig will be performing a string of live dates in The United States this May. Joining Danzig on all US dates will be Cradle Of Filth and Crobot. Confirmed dates are as listed:

May

5 - Reno, Nevada - Grand Sierra Resort - Grand Theatre

7 - Ontario, California - Toyota Arena - Lucifuge Live in its Entirety

8 - Mesa, Arizona - Mesa Amphitheatre

10 - Denver, Colorado - The Mission Ballroom

11 - Kansas City, Missouri - Uptown Theater

14 - Cincinnatti, Ohio - Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center

15 - Atlanta, Georgia - The Eastern

17 - New Orleans, Louisiana - The Fillmore at Harrah's

18 - Houston, Texas - 713 Music Hall

19 - Austin, Texas - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Cradle Of Filth has now confirmed a string of headline shows for the US during and coming off the Danzig tour. Their schedule can be viewed below.

May

12 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

20 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

22 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

25 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

June

1 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

2 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

3 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

4 - Toronto, Ontario - The Opera House

6 - Montréal, Quebec - Théâtre Corona

7 - Quebec City, Quebec - Impérial Bell

9 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

10 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

11 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center