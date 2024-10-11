CRADLE OF FILTH Confirm Release Date For New Track; "It's Gonna Be The First Of A Few Singles Before The Album Drops," Says DANI FILTH (Audio)

Ahead of Cradle Of Filth's European tour dates in November, Dani Filth spoke with Jorge Botas of Portugal's Metal Global, and revealed that the band's new single will be released on October 22. During the chat, Dani also talks about his collaboration with Ed Sheeran, another "weird" collaboration on the way, his favourite horror movies and the perfect soundtrack for Halloween.

Asked about the band's recent teaser (see below), and if there is new music on the way, Dani reveals, "Yeah, it's our new video, new single, which is great. Great video, great song. Yeah, it's gonna be the first of a few singles before the album drops at the end of March, beginning of April."

Will fans be surprised with the new music? "I think they're gonna love it," says Dani. "It's just part of the evolution of Cradle. I mean, people ask me to describe it, and it's very hard to describe it. I'm not gonna say, 'You know what? This is our 'Cold Lake'. It's just the next evolutionary step for Cradle. It's got everything. There's a lot of things that hark back, atmospherically and indeed musically in places, to early Cradle stuff. But then there's a lot of very modern Cradle. It's got everything."

Nothing kicks off the spooky season like a hellacious Cradle Of Filth live extravaganza and the band have just unveiled eleven such auspicious UK & Ireland occasions, including a spine-chilling evening at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town on Halloween itself. Joining the purveyors of pandemonium for UK & Irish shenanigans will be Butcher Babies and High Parasite.

Do you dare get tickets for the By Order Of The Dragon tour? General sale is underway, order at CradleOfFilth.com.

UK events are as follows:

October

27 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

28 - Bournemouth, UK - O2 Academy

29 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

31 - London, UK O2 Forum Kentish Town

November

1 - Swansea, Wales - Patti Pavilion

2 - Manchester, UK - Damnation Festival

3 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

5 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight

6 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy

7 - Glasgow, Scotland SWG3

8 - Newcastle, UK - NX

The tour then spreads its dark wings across Europe:

November

13 - Hamburg, Germany - O2 Markthalle

15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

16 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Brewhouse

19 - Ljubliana, Slovenia - Kino Siska

20 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

22 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamanda

23 - Madrid, Spain - But

24 - Lisbon, Portugal - Lisboa ao Vivo

26 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

28 - Lyon, France - La Rayonne

29 - Pratteln, Switzerland - 27

30 - Vaureal, France - Le Forum

December

2 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal

4 - Berlin, Germany - SO36

7 - Leige, Belgium - OM