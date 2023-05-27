CRADLE OF FILTH - Drum Tracking Complete For New Studio Album

Cradle Of Filth drummer Martin 'Marthus' Skaroupka has checked in with the following update:

"Just finished recording drums for the new Cradle of Filth album and it's sounding amazing so far! Great to be working with our producer Scott Atkins at Grindstone Studio again!"

Cradle Of Filth - led by iconic frontman Dani Filth - recently unleashed a thirst-quencher of epic proportions in the form of their first live album to be released in over 20 years, Trouble And Their Double Lives, out today via Napalm Records.

In celebration of today's album release, Cradle Of Filth has revealed a brand new live performance music video for one of the two new studio tracks cut from Trouble And Their Double Lives, entitled "Demon Prince Regent”. The track slams in with a wall of sound and grim, blackened guitar leads before reaching a headbanging, bouncing chorus - proving itself to be a searing follow-up to the band's previous single, “She Is A Fire”.

Dani Filth says about the track and live album release: "The footage for the studio track ‘Demon Prince Regent’ was filmed on the road whilst recently undertaking the co-headline ‘Double Trouble Live’ tour with DevilDriver in the US. The video is a logical visual bridge between airing the second studio track and the actual live album, wherein you also get the luxury of seeing our repugnant faces. As for the album itself, I hope everyone enjoys this cantankerous volley of s(hits) just as much as we enjoyed making them, with songs stolen from Cradle shows from all across the world. And as cliche as it sounds, ‘this album is totally for the fans... Let’s see those f**king horns!!!’"

Recorded between 2014 and 2019 at different performances in the USA, Europe, Australia and beyond during their “Cryptoriana World Tour” and dates following, the album serves as a time-capsule of blisteringly intense live energy, and an astounding testament to Cradle Of Filth’s renowned latest era.

Produced, mixed and mastered by Scott Atkins at Grindstone Studios in Suffolk, England with recording captured by Danny B, the brand new live onslaught not only features a slew of fan favorites encompassing the band’s electrifying discography - such as “Nymphetamine (Fix)”, “Bathory Aria” and “Blackest Magick in Practice” - but also two bonus tracks and two entirely brand new songs, “She is a Fire” and “Demon Prince Regent”.

Trouble And Their Double Lives is available in the following formats:

- 2 CD Digisleeve

- 2 LP Gatefold Black Vinyl

- 2 LP Gatefold Silver Vinyl (European retail only)

- 2 LP Gatefold MARBLED Orange Transparent Black w/ Slipmat - Napalm Records Store exclusive (limited to 500 copies)

- 2 LP Gatefold GOLD - Napalm Records Store exclusive (limited to 500 copies)

- Deluxe Boxset (incl Wooden Box, 2 - CD Digisleeve, Patch, Pick tin, Keychain, Earplugs) - Napalm Records Store exclusive (limited to 666 units)

- Digital Album

Trouble And Their Double Lives tracklisting:

"She Is A Fire" (new studio track)

"Heaven Torn Asunder"

"Blackest Magick In Practice"

"Honey And Sulphur"

"Nymphetamine (Fix)"

"Born In A Burial Gown"

"Desire In Violent Overture"

"Bathory Aria"

"The Death Of Love" (bonus track)

"Demon Prince Regent" (new studio track)

"Heartbreak And Seance"

"Right Wing Of The Garden Triptych"

"The Promise Of Fever"

"Haunted Shores"

"Gilded Cunt"

"Saffron's Curse"

"Lustmord And Wargasm (The Lick Of Carnivorous Winds)"

"You Will Know The Lion By His Claw" (bonus track)

Positioned firmly at the top of the extreme metal genre, Cradle Of Filth reign supreme as one of the most revered, formative and notorious names in the scene, and are undeniably responsible for breaking ground for many of today’s top metal artists with their trademark mixture of grim blackened heaviness, macabre theatricality and scintillating gothic style. The rule of Filth began in 1991, followed by the unleashing of 1994’s The Principle Of Evil Made Flesh – humble beginnings that expanded into cinematic classics like Cruelty And The Beast and Midian.

The band’s unyielding international touring schedule has garnered them a massive following both in the cult underground and at the top of the mainstream, defying trends while staying true to their roots. More recent offerings such as 2015’s Hammer Of The Witches and 2017’s Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay continued to bolster the unremitting legacy of Filth, until the band, along with the rest of the universe, was abruptly halted by the global pandemic in 2020. But, as is evident by the staggering response from their devoted legion of followers, that time was put to good use, spurring the emergence of the band’s latest, breathtakingly heavy offering, 2021’s Existence Is Futile. The album debuted at #20 on the Billboard 200 with Hard Rock Genre, on the Hard Music Albums charts at #4 in the US and #5 in Canada, #9 on the German Album charts, #3 and #5 on the UK Rock & Metal Albums chart and UK Independent Albums chart respectively, #4 on the Finnish Albums chart and many more, proving that Cradle Of Filth continue to own the dark.