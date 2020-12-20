CRADLE OF FILTH Drummer MARTHUS Posts "Lustmord And Wargasm" Live Drum Cam Footage

Cradle Of Filth drummer Martin "Marthus" Skaroupka has posted live drum cam video of "Lustmord And Wargasm (The Lick of Carnivorous Winds)" shot at an undisclosed show. Check it out below.

The song is taken from the band's third album, Cruelty And The Beast, released in 1998.

Vocalist Sarah Jezebel Deva, who was with Cradle Of Filth for 14 years before leaving the band in 2009, recently announced a new collaboration with Mortiis that is currently in the works. This has led to her offering a personal look into some of her experiences working on various albums over the course of her career. Following is a new installment.

Sarah: "Midian and Vempire will forever be close to my heart; many many memories. I remember when I was doing 'Queen Of Winter Throned' in the studio and I was doing the ending section, the Eastern style vocal, Dani said 'Just go for it, do what you want.' He then left the studio, probably for a pint of shandy, and I worked hard with the awesome engineer Mags doing all my harmonies. I was so excited for Dani to get back and hear what I had done. I was still very young, only been with them a few years, and I was over the moon that he loved what I had done and I had a chance to be me. I admit, he was extremely supportive when I needed it."