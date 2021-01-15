CRADLE OF FILTH Drummer MARTHUS Posts "Nymphetamine" Live Drum Cam Footage

Cradle Of Filth drummer Martin "Marthus" Skaroupka has posted live drum cam video of "Beneath The Howling Stars" shot at an undisclosed show. Check it out below.

The song is taken from the band's sixth album, Nymphetamine, released in 2004.

Originally, vampiric masters of extreme metal, Cradle Of Filth, had been scheduled to perform a live stream concert on the auspicious date of October 30, 2020 - Devil's Night.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis and the uncertainty of travel, with band members residing outside of and throughout the UK, there was a real chance of quarantine or travel issues. As such, the show was rescheduled for February 20, 2021.

Unfortunately, the pandemic continues to wreak havoc, with the number of infections steadily rising, as well as the emergence of a new strain. Therefore, Cradle Of Filth has been forced to postpone their mal-nutritious performance showcasing the band’s new keyboardist and backing singer, a second time. The new date is May 12, 2021. All tickets remain valid.

A statement from Cradle Of Filth vocalist Dani Filth reads:

"Greetings fellow Filthlings,

Due to this infernal plague and further augmented lockdowns prevalent throughout the UK and Europe, and for the safety of our band, crew and additional production engineers we must, without question, move our livestream back to May 12th.

We all appreciate your patience and understanding during this difficult period and we are very much looking forward to giving you the Cradle Of Filth show of a lifetime once restrictions are lifted or at least relaxed. The live stream concert will be spectacular, that we promise…

In the meantime there will be some positive announcements about our forthcoming 13th studio album arriving very shortly.

Bestial wishes,

Dani"

Tickets for Cradle Of Filth's May 12th online performance can be purchased here.