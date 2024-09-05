CRADLE OF FILTH Gearing Up For Australian Invasion 2024 Tour; Three Of Five Shows Sold Out

Cradle Of Filth are gearing up for their Australian Invasion 2024 tour, launching later this month. They have checked in with the following update:

"Sydney is now SOLD OUT, with Adelaide close to selling out, too! Thank you Filthlings! We can’t wait to invade Australia in just a few weeks! Don’t sleep on tickets for Adelaide and Perth if you haven’t got them yet."

Cradle Of Filth has completed work on their 14th studio album. The currently untitled effort, expected to hit store shelves in the first quarter of 2025, serves as the follow-up to Existence Is Futile, which was released in 2021.

Earlier today, vocalist Dani Filth issued the following message via social media:

"The new Cradle album is finally mixed, mastered and has winged its way to the record company already! Cause for celebration? I ruddy well think so as it’s been quite a journey and the finished article is a meticulous, magnificent, maleficent monster! And I can say that without any resonance of sounding a bighead, as it’s perfectly true. So prepare for the first video and single from the new - as yet untitled album - storming forth in early Autumn!

In the meantime, the shows at KST Basta in Belgrade, Serbia and LA Cham in Cham, Germany are both edging into LOW TICKET territory. As for our Australian Invasion in September, Sydney and Brisbane at The Metro and The Triffid respectively are both well into a LOW TICKET warning, with Brisbane currently at 50 tickets or less available. Don’t delay! Get Filthy today!"

Nothing kicks off the spooky season like a hellacious Cradle Of Filth live extravaganza and the band have just unveiled eleven such auspicious UK & Ireland occasions, including a spine-chilling evening at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town on Halloween itself. Joining the purveyors of pandemonium for UK & Irish shenanigans will be Butcher Babies and High Parasite.

Do you dare get tickets for the By Order Of The Dragon tour? General sale is underway, order at CradleOfFilth.com.

UK events are as follows:

October

27 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

28 - Bournemouth, UK - O2 Academy

29 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

31 - London, UK O2 Forum Kentish Town

November

1 - Swansea, Wales - Patti Pavilion

2 - Manchester, UK - Damnation Festival

3 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

5 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight

6 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy

7 - Glasgow, Scotland SWG3

8 - Newcastle, UK - NX

The tour then spreads its dark wings across Europe, extending to:

November

13 - Hamburg, Germany - O2 Markthalle

15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

16 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Brewhouse

19 - Ljubliana, Slovenia - Kino Siska

20 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

22 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamanda

23 - Madrid, Spain - But

24 - Lisbon, Portugal - Lisboa ao Vivo

26 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

28 - Lyon, France - La Rayonne

29 - Pratteln, Switzerland - 27

30 - Vaureal, France - Le Forum

December

2 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal

4 - Berlin, Germany - SO36

7 - Leige, Belgium - OM

Special guests in mainland Europe will be Butcher Babies and Mental Cruelty.

(Photo by @nachtfrostvisuals)