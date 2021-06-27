CRADLE OF FILTH Keyboardist ANABELLE Shares Quickfire "From The Cradle To Enslave" Tutorial

Back in May, Cradle Of Filth announced Anabelle Iratni (Devilment, Veile) as their permanent replacement for former keyboardist, Lindsay Schoolcraft.

A message states: "After a triumphant debut at our live stream yesterday, please all welcome Anabelle to Cradle Of Filth! 🤘⁣ Tickets are still available to purchase to rewatch our Dracula Spectacular until May 26th via Veeps."

Anabelle has checked in with a new video clip along with the following message:

"I've been creating quickfire Cradle Of Filth riff / theme tutorials! In one minute (or less), I'll show you how to play iconic Cradle of Filth key parts. I want to make this as accessible as possible for all ability levels. First up is 'From The Cradle To Enslave' using Roland FA-06 keyboard with patch titled 'String Ensemble'."

Learn more about Anabelle here.