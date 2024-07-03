CRADLE OF FILTH Live At Hellfest 2024; Pro-Shot Video
July 3, 2024, an hour ago
ARTE Concert has uploaded Cradle Of Filth's set from Hellfest 2024, filmed in Clisson, France on June 27. Watch below.
Cradle Of Filth's setlist:
"Existential Terror"
"Saffron's Curse"
"She Is A Fire"
"The Principle Of Evil Made Flesh"
"Cruelty Brought Thee Orchids"
"Dusk And Her Embrace"
"Nymphetamine (Fix)"
"Born In A Burial Gown"
"Her Ghost In The Fog"
"From The Cradle To Enslave "
Nothing kicks off the spooky season like a hellacious Cradle Of Filth live extravaganza and the band recently unveiled eleven such auspicious UK & Ireland occasions, including a spine-chilling evening at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town on Halloween itself. Joining the purveyors of pandemonium for UK & Irish shenanigans will be Butcher Babies and High Parasite.
Do you dare get tickets for the By Order Of The Dragon tour? Get tickets at cradleoffilth.com. For VIP packages, head to cradleoffilthvip.com.
UK events are as follows:
October
27 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy
28 - Bournemouth, UK - O2 Academy
29 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute
31 - London, UK O2 Forum Kentish Town
November
1 - Swansea, Wales - Patti Pavilion
2 - Manchester, UK - Damnation Festival
3 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City
5 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight
6 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy
7 - Glasgow, Scotland SWG3
8 - Newcastle, UK - NX
The tour then spreads its dark wings across Europe, extending to:
November
13 - Hamburg, Germany - O2 Markthalle
15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben
16 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Brewhouse
19 - Ljubliana, Slovenia - Kino Siska
20 - Milan, Italy - Live Club
22 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamanda
23 - Madrid, Spain - But
24 - Lisbon, Portugal - Lisboa ao Vivo
26 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27
28 - Lyon, France - La Rayonne
29 - Pratteln, Switzerland - 27
30 - Vaureal, France - Le Forum
December
2 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal
4 - Berlin, Germany - SO36
7 - Leige, Belgium - OM
Special guests in mainland Europe will be Butcher Babies and Mental Cruelty.