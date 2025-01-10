CRADLE OF FILTH Members Tie The Knot In Arizona; Photos

Congratulations to Cradle Of Filth members Marek "Ashok" Šmerda (guitar) and Zoë M. Federoff (keyboards, vocals), who were married in Tuscon, Arizona on January 9. Check out some photos from the ceremony below.

Cradle Of Filth vocalist, Dani Filth, recently shared new details for the band's new studio album. Talking exclusively to journalist Paul Travers for Metal Hammer, Filth reveals the name of the album and when it’s due out. He also says that their long-anticipated Ed Sheeran team-up won’t be on it.

An excerpt from the interview follows:

Metal Hammer: Hello Dani. What can you tell us about the new Cradle Of Filth album?

Dani Filth: “It’s called The Screaming Of The Valkyries and it should be out at the beginning of April. It’s got elements of everything we’ve done, really. It has a few head nods to works like Midian and Dusk…, especially in the atmosphere and the subject matter. It’s also got a very brilliant production, courtesy of Scott Atkins.”

Metal Hammer: Is there any overarching theme to it?

Dani Filth: “No, I wouldn’t say so. They’re tricky things, concept records. You have to have tunnel vision and you can’t veer from that path. So this is just an album. It’s not an album with filly bits attached, like intros and outros. No guest appearances. Just nine songs. It’s still quite a lengthy running time, obviously. We can’t write a short song to save our fucking lives.”

Metal Hammer: So the collaboration with Ed Sheeran won’t be on there?

Dani Filth: “No, because we don’t want it to overshadow the record. But we are going to bring it out. Originally, everybody wanted us to bring it out to glorious fanfare but Ed’s management weren’t keen on that. We’re not absolutely sure how it will emerge, but it’s been done, mixed and it’s sitting on the shelf somewhere… you know, virtually. And it’s fucking fantastic. But only a handful of people have actually heard it. My mum hasn’t even heard it.”

Read more at Metal Hammer.

In October 2024, Cradle Of Filth delivered a brand-new, entrancing single. “Malignant Perfection” arrived just in time for the Halloween season, haunting with eerie keys, vampiric atmosphere, intricate riffs and revered frontman Dani Filth’s iconic soaring vocals. The track is accompanied by a deliciously dark new official music video, which promises to be only the first of several upcoming visual delights brought to you by Cradle Of Filth as they creep closer to the release of their 14th full-length album and Napalm Records studio debut.

Dani Filth divulged about the track and video: "Our new single and video, 'Malignant Perfection’, is our horrific homage to All Hallows Eve, as embodied by the female deification of evil. It is a perfect musical accompaniment to the spirit of the witching season; invoking dark, Autumnal splendour and celebrating the time when the thin line between life and death is at its most tenuous and the denizens of the otherworld seek to break the veil into ours.

The video, directed by the imitable Vicente Cordero and featuring the creative masterstrokes of one Missy Munster, is a playground of seductive darkness rife with malicious monsters and cryptid creations, all vying voraciously for the viewer’s eternal soul.

Stream/download “Malignant Perfection” here, and watch the official music video below:

(Top photo - Annie Atlasman)