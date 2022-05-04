CRADLE OF FILTH's New Keyboardist ZOE MARIE FEDEROFF - "I Couldn’t Be More Excited"

Earlier today, Cradle Of Filth revealed that guitarist Richard Shaw and keyboardist Anabelle Iratni have both left the band. Their replacements were also announced, namely Donny Burbage and Zoe Marie Federoff.

Zoe has introduced herself to the legions of Filth fans around the world, with the following statement via social media:

"It is with immense pleasure that I announce the Grammy-nominated dark forces of Cradle Of Filth have asked me to join them on their dark and fantastical adventures, and I’ve agreed to provide them with my vocals and keys. It’s a great honor to work with some of the people who inspired my own musical path in the first place and I couldn’t be more excited. I’d like to thank my bandmates in Catalyst Crime for encouraging me to go for this position, Vixen, Andy, and most especially the greatest keyboardist I know, Jonah Weingarten, for helping me prepare for the role.

Catalyst Crime isn’t going to disappear, you’ll be hearing plenty from us soon about the next album and future plans, but in the meantime you can catch me on tour in the US and Canada with Cradle Of Filth for the next six weeks and throughout the summer festival season as well - check their site for dates and events!

If you are new to my page, welcome. I am honored to help deliver your favorite CoF songs and I look forwards to meeting you!"

Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth reminds everyone that, ⁣"The band are continuing as indefatigably as ever, with a slew of Summer festival dates happening after the tour with Danzig in the US and Canada, plus further Autumn announcements to follow swiftly after. We also have another exciting announcement to share, but all in due course!

Regardless of what befalls us, we stay FILTHY!

⁣For those of you not in the know, Cradle Of Filth are pleased to announce headlining dates whilst on their off days from the Danzig tour. VIP add ons are available for select dates."

Danzig / Cradle Of Filth / Crobot:

May

5 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort - Grand Theatre

7 - Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena - Lucifuge Live in its Entirety (with Crobot)

8 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre

10 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

11 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

14 - Cincinnatti, OH - Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center

15 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

17 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore at Harrah's

18 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

19 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Cradle Of Filth headline shows:

May

12 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

20 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

22 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

25 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

June

1 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

2 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

3 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

4 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

6 - Montréal, QC - Théâtre Corona

7 - Quebec City, QC - Impérial Bell

9 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

10 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

11 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center